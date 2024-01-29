Sugartree Road closure set for Wednesday morning

CAMBRIDGE — The Guernsey County Highway Department has announced Sugartree Road (County Road 84) will be closed between Birmingham Road (County Road 71) and Tuttle Road (Washington Township Road 877) from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday for culvert replacement.

For updates on county road closures, visit www.guernseycountyengineer.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Highway department to close Sugartree Road on Wednesday