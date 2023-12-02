A sugary-sweet journey: Local baker says cookie hobby is just the beginning

Dec. 2—Lots of people dream of casting their workaday cares aside and doing what they truly love instead — but when that dream involves fresh-made cookies baked with love in a local kitchen, it's not necessarily a big leap from wish to reality.

Local baker Amanda Tolbert is finding out firsthand that there's been something to her own cookie hunch all along. After starting her homemade cookie hobby as a side project for family and friends, word has since started getting around — so much so, in fact, that she's had to shift into business mode, come up with an on-brand name, and figure out how to satisfy all the new requests she's now fielding for her tasty array of crave-able cookie flavors.

The Times chatted with Amanda about how she's found her footing while transforming her side passion into a bakery-fresh second career — all under the aptly-chosen business moniker of A Blonde Baker (Find her on Instagram @ablondebaker84, TikTok @ablondebaker, Facebook by searching "A Blonde Baker," and email at ablondebaker84@gmail.com).

Is treating cookies as a home-based business all it's crunched up to be? Here's how Tolbert describes her sugary-sweet journey so far:

What or who got you into baking?

"Baking has always been something that I loved. Growing up, both of my grandmothers always were baking sweets, and even my mom would have sweets — especially peanut butter cookies (they were my dad's favorite.).

"It wasn't until after I got married and had kids that I really started thinking that this is something I would love to do full time, but fear swooped in and really held me back from taking that step. It grew into always being on my mind — that I love to bake and that I need to act on it — but I was just too scared.

"I prayed a lot about it; talked to my friends and family, and one day told my husband, 'I'm just going to do it ' — and I did. My husband has been my biggest supporter. I have also found that, for me, baking is therapeutic. It relaxes my mind from running all the time."

Why cookies and not, say, cakes?

"Well, who doesn't love a cookie ... right?

"To be honest, I have never really been into making cakes. I feel that [with] cookies and treats, you just have so many different options to choose from. I have tried cupcakes and cookie cakes and it's something I want to definitely master — especially decorating, which I have been working on."

Do you have a process?

"If someone asks me to make a cookie I don't know, I will do my research and make it my own. I have several base cookie recipes that allow me to add so many different ingredients."

How would you describe your cookie "style" — Crunchy, cake-y, soft, or something else?

"My cookie style is 3oz. soft/cake-y cookies. I have a few cookies that are larger — 4.5 oz — and stuffed with buttercream. They're more gooey and soft in the middle. My cookies will stay fresh for days."

What are your own favorite cookies? and which are your most requested?

"My favorite cookie is the Lemon Blueberry, which has fresh lemon juice, zest and fresh blueberries — sooo good. My most popular cookie is definitely the Cinnamon Roll cookie with cream cheese icing."

Who do you bake for now? and what's your ultimate goal?

"Up until now, I've baked for family, friends, coworkers and my husband's coworkers. They're great [taste] testers. My goal is to one day do this full time. I would love to have a tiny house on wheels that you can pull anywhere to sell out of. I've received my ServSafe food handler certificate, as well as being approved as a cottage food producer from the [Alabama] health department."