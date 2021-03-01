Suga's PR chief resigns after meal tied to Japan broadcaster

  • Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives for a press conference past his cabinet's public affairs official Makiko Yamada, right, at his official residence in Tokyo on Dec. 4, 2020, Yamada, public relations chief for Suga, has resigned Monday, March 1, 2021 after she acknowledged she had a 70,000 yen ($700) dinner paid for by a broadcaster. The broadcaster in question employs Suga’s son, Seigo Suga. (Kyodo News via AP)
  • FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, Makiko Yamada, public affairs official of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet, raises her hand during a parliamentary session at the lower house in Tokyo. Yamada has resigned Monday, March 1, 2021 after she acknowledged she had a 70,000 yen ($700) dinner paid for by a broadcaster. The broadcaster in question employs Suga’s son, Seigo Suga.(Yoshitaka Sugawara/Kyodo News via AP, File)
1 / 2

Japan Politics

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives for a press conference past his cabinet's public affairs official Makiko Yamada, right, at his official residence in Tokyo on Dec. 4, 2020, Yamada, public relations chief for Suga, has resigned Monday, March 1, 2021 after she acknowledged she had a 70,000 yen ($700) dinner paid for by a broadcaster. The broadcaster in question employs Suga’s son, Seigo Suga. (Kyodo News via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURI KAGEYAMA
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — The public relations chief for Japan's prime minister has resigned after she acknowledged she had a 70,000 yen ($700) dinner paid for by a broadcaster.

Makiko Yamada had been grilled recently by opposition lawmakers in Parliament about the 2019 dinner and had been scheduled to answer more questions Monday. She had previously said she did not remember or was not fully aware of the circumstances.

Yamada's job included the responsibility of picking reporters to ask questions at Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's news conferences.

The broadcaster in question, Tohokushinsha Film Corp., employs Suga’s son. That has raised suspicions of cronyism in a nation where plum jobs are often hard to come by without connections.

Accepting lavish wining and dining is a violation of regulations overseeing bureaucrats’ ethics. There were several such dinners the ministry officials had allegedly accepted, including cab fares.

Other ministry bureaucrats reportedly at the dinner have been penalized. The president of Tohokushinsha resigned last month.

Government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told Parliament on Monday that Yamada resigned. She was hospitalized for two weeks for an illness and can’t carry on her duties, and Suga accepted the resignation, Kato said. Details of her sickness were not given.

Yamada had held other bureaucratic jobs, including at the ministry overseeing telecommunications. Suga was a minister there before becoming prime minister.

The ministry has the authority to award bandwidth usage rights to broadcasters.

Public anger against Suga’s administration has been growing amid the scandals and as Japan pushes ahead with the Tokyo Olympics despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Yamada had been seen as a role model of female leadership in a nation that has lagged in gender equality.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • Japanese companies go high-tech in the battle against food waste

    Japanese companies are ramping up the use of artificial intelligence and other advanced technology to reduce waste and cut costs in the pandemic, and looking to score some sustainability points along the way. Disposing of Japan's more than 6 million tonnes in food waste costs the world's No.3 economy some 2 trillion yen ($19 billion) a year, government data shows. With the highest food waste per capita in Asia, the Japanese government has enacted a new law to halve such costs from 2000 levels by 2030, pushing companies to find solutions.

  • Thai marchers link their democracy cause to Myanmar protests

    A new faction of Thailand’s pro-democracy movement staged a protest march Sunday, linking their cause with that of demonstrators in Myanmar battling that neighboring country’s coup-installed military government. Marchers sought but failed to go to Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s house, which is on an army base in Bangkok. Shipping containers were situated to block them, and police using water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas barred the way.

  • My Dinner Date with Yuh-Jung Youn of 'Minari' and Her Kimchi Jjigae

    She told me what it's like to finally see the popularity of Korean culture rise in the west.

  • Two Jordanian ministers fired for partying in breach of their own rules

    Jordan's interior and justice ministers were fired on Sunday for attending a dinner party at a restaurant that violated the coronavirus restrictions that their own ministries are supposed to enforce. Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh accepted the resignation of Interior Minister Samir Mobeideen and Justice Minister Bassam Talhouni, days after the announcement of new rules intended to stem a month-old surge of infections driven by a more contagious variant of the virus. Police have arrested dozens of people for breaking stay-at-home orders in recent weeks and shut hundreds of shops and businesses in one of the toughest crackdowns in a year of lockdowns and restrictions.

  • Japan's Mizuho suffers problems at ATMs, preventing use of some services

    Japan's Mizuho Bank is suffering problems at its ATMs, preventing customers from accessing some services, the lender said on its website on Sunday. ATMs in Tokyo are among those affected, a spokeswoman said. The core banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group said that it would update customers on its website.

  • Nicola Sturgeon faces triple threat as MSPs demand evidence to corroborate Alex Salmond allegations

    Nicola Sturgeon is facing a triple threat to her political career as a Holyrood inquiry and opposition MSPs demanded the evidence that would corroborate Alex Salmond's claim she had repeatedly breached the ministerial code. Ahead of the First Minister's appearance on Wednesday, the committee conducting the inquiry is on Monday expected to formally request a cache of documents from Mr Salmond's solicitors that he claimed proved there was a "malicious" plot against him. It is understood a majority of the committee supports the move, which was suggested by Mr Salmond in his closing remarks of his six-hour evidence session on Friday as a means of circumventing the Scottish Government and Crown Office. MSPs hope to have the evidence cleared by the committee's legal advisors in time for Lord Advocate James Wolffe and Crown agent David Harvie giving evidence on Tuesday and Ms Sturgeon on Wednesday. The First Minister is believed to have set aside five hours in her diary. The Scottish Tories also lodged a motion of no confidence in John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister, over his refusal to hand over the SNP government's legal advice during Mr Salmond's successful judicial review. Douglas Ross, their leader, gave Mr Swinney 24 hours to release the advice or face a vote to remove him after the SNP government ignored two Holyrood demands for it to be provided. The Liberal Democrats said they would back the Tory motion and it will be considered today by Anas Sarwar, the new Scottish Labour leader. It is understood that the Greens will wait to see what is said in the motion before making a decision. Mr Salmond told the inquiry that the external counsel appointed by Ms Sturgeon's government advised that it would probably lose the case and later threatened to resign unless it was conceded. The Scottish Government has been accused of wasting £600,000 of public money by only collapsing the judicial review case at the eleventh hour, a potential breach of the ministerial code.

  • "Axios on HBO": Biden adviser Cedric Richmond sees first-term progress on reparations

    White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond told "Axios on HBO" that it's "doable" for President Biden to make first-term progress on breaking down barriers for people of color, while Congress studies reparations for slavery. Why it matters: Biden said on the campaign trail that he supports creation of a commission to study and develop proposals for reparations — direct payments for African-Americans.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A House panel heard testimony on the legislation last week."I think that [creation of a commission] will pass," Richmond said. What they're saying: Richmond said that while the timeline for the commission isn't knowable, "if you start talking about free college tuition to [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] and you start talking about free community college in Title I and all of those things, I think that you are well on your way.""We have to start breaking down systemic racism and barriers that have held people of color back and especially African-Americans," he said. "[W]e have to do stuff now."What's next: Richmond pointed to a Biden executive action "breaking down barriers in housing, making sure that African-Americans can pass down wealth through homeownership, that their homes are not valued less than homes in different communities just because of the neighborhood it's in.""We don't want to wait on a study," he said. "We're going to start acting now."Watch a clip from the interview. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Google's Stadia gaming division reportedly missed its user goals by hundreds of thousands of gamers

    New reports shed light on why Google shut down its in-house game-development division: it reportedly missed its user goals by hundreds of thousands of gamers.

  • U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

    The U.S. government on Saturday authorized Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, enabling millions more Americans to be vaccinated in the coming weeks and setting the vaccine up for additional approvals around the world. The J&J vaccine is the third authorized in the United States, following ones from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, both of which require two doses. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the emergency use authorization of the J&J vaccine for adults aged 18 and older following Friday's unanimous endorsement by the agency's panel of outside experts.

  • UConn in line for top seed in women's NCAA Tournament

    UConn, Stanford, Texas A&M and South Carolina would be the top seeds if the women's NCAA Tournament began Sunday. The NCAA selection committee revealed the teams in line for the top 16 seeds, although none of Sunday's games were factored into the reveal. “It was a little easier now that we had one under our belts,” NCAA women’s basketball committee chair Nina King said.

  • Mavericks blowout Nets in Porzingis's return

    The Mavericks held James Harden to just four second-half points to beat the Nets, 115-98, in Kristaps Porzingis's first game back in two weeks. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Armenia's president refuses order to dismiss military chief

    About 15,000 protesters calling for the resignation of Armenia’s prime minister marched through the capital Saturday as pressure on the leader intensified after the country's president rejected his order to dismiss the chief of the military general staff. Protests against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arose in November after he signed a cease-fire ending a six-week war with Azerbaijan over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement saw Armenia lose control of territories in Azerbaijan it had held for more than 25 years.

  • Warriors rookie James Wiseman signs endorsement deal with ANTA

    Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman has signed an endorsement deal with ANTA.

  • The 63 Shortest Celebrity Marriages

    From Britney Spears' 55-hour marriage to Kim K calling it quits after just 72 days.From Marie Claire

  • 'SNL': Marjorie Taylor Greene gives NSFW science lesson, talks gender neutral Potato Head

    "Saturday Night Live" gave "SNL" viewers a NSFW "sience" lesson this week from U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Cecily Strong).

  • William Byron wins NASCAR race. Results and takeaways from Homestead

    The No. 24 car won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

  • Prince Charles Has Redefined the Role of the Prince of Wales

    He's the UK's longest-serving second-in-command.

  • Philippines receives Chinese vaccine, but Duterte prefers another brand

    The Philippines received its initial batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses on Sunday in a shipment donated by China, a day before its inoculation drive is due to begin, but President Rodrigo Duterte will not be among the first to be vaccinated. Duterte attended a ceremony to mark the arrival of the initial 600,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac, which were delivered by a Chinese military aircraft ahead of a further 25 million CoronaVac doses due to be delivered in batches this year. But Duterte, who turns 77 next month, told a news briefing that, though he wants to be vaccinated, his doctor wants a different Chinese brand of vaccine for him.

  • U.S. doubles down on protecting university research from China

    A U.S. national security commission is recommending that American universities take steps to prevent sensitive technology from being stolen by the Chinese military, a sign of growing concerns over the security of academic research. The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), led by former Google chairman Eric Schmidt, is set to vote Monday on its final report to Congress. A new section on university research was added to a recently published final draft, which also features numerous recommendations in areas including competition in artificial intelligence and the semiconductor supply chain.

  • Autonomous drone maker Skydio raises $170M led by Andreessen Horowitz

    Skydio has raised $170 million in a Series D funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz's Growth Fund. Skydio's fresh capital comes on the heels of its expansion last year into the enterprise market, and it intends to use the considerable pile of cash to help it expand globally and accelerate product development. In July of last year, Skydio announced its $100 million Series C financing, and also debuted the X2, its first dedicated enterprise drone.