We suggest way for EU to get rid of dependence on Russian nuclear power – Kuleba

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine is disappointed by the lack of EU proposals regarding sanctions against the Russian nuclear sector, although it has proposed how to get rid of dependence on Russia in this regard.

Source: Kuleba said this in Brussels on Tuesday during a conversation with journalists, European Pravda reports.

Details: As the minister said, the European Union states are "making a big mistake" by not imposing sanctions on the Russian nuclear sector, "allowing Russia to make money from the nuclear industry."

Quote: "Ukraine, together with the Westinghouse company, proposed a solution that destroys Russia's monopoly on the supply of fuel to nuclear power plants in the EU countries built by Russia and the Soviet Union. We put the fishing rod in the hands of the EU to catch the big fat sanctions fish of Rosatom. Unfortunately, we do not see this result yet," he added.

Kuleba emphasised that Kyiv considers this approach of Brussels to be a mistake and "frankly" speaks about it.

Back in the summer, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the EU to work on the next package of sanctions and introduce restrictions against the Russian company Rosatom. But there will be no such steps in the new package of EU sanctions.

The fact is that Rosatom is a leading player in the world market in terms of the chemical process of converting ore into nuclear fuel. There are only a few Western providers of nuclear fuel enrichment services, and they are not enough, Western states say, to replace supplies from the Russian Federation.

The US believes that its dependence on Russian nuclear fuel poses a critical threat to national security and climate goals.

