Have a suggestion for NJ's new Black Heritage Trail? Time is running out for nominations

In September 2022, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill that called for the New Jersey Historical Commission to establish a Black Heritage Trail to recognize overlooked sites key to Black history in the Garden State.

Now, the March 8 deadline is approaching to nominate people, places and events to receive markers on the trail. Nominations are due by 2 p.m. that day.

Recommendations must be submitted via the online application on the website of the New Jersey Black History Trail. Nomination categories include locations associated with individuals, events and organizations and underserved populations and regions.

Governor Phil Murphy signs legislation establishing a Black Heritage Trail in New Jersey then hands his pen to Cape May County Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, who introduced the bill that lead to the law, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022(OIT/NJ Governor’s Office).

Nomination guidelines

According to the state, the application must also include:

Text up to 90 words that provides a concise summary of the marker subject, specifying historical significance, why it will be meaningful and educational for the public and how and why the subject had a significant impact on its time.

A narrative description of the person, place or event being nominated that is no more than 10 pages. More details on the description can be found in guidelines posted on the Black History Trail webpage.

For approved nominations, the New Jersey Historical Commission will provide a form to be signed by the property owner or person with authority over the marker location.

Notifications to those selected are expected to go out in April.

The commission will also determine the final design of the marker. The nominator and the commission will work together on planning the installation of the sign at the site, the state says.

Recognition from 'bottom of the state to the top'

The trail is the result of legislation submitted in September 2020 by state Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, a South Jersey Republican.

“Certain cities had Black historical places, but it’s not a complete trail from the bottom of the state to the top of the state, where you can go on a website, and see all these destinations, and then be able to link it to places to stay and get more information," McClellan said in 2021.

“So, that doesn’t formally exist in this state,” he said. “There could be a place in Newark that we don’t know about, or someplace in Bridgeton or Vineland or Edison or Teaneck that is not readily available at somebody’s site.”

For more information ...

Questions on the nominating process can be sent to Gregory Odey of the New Jersey Department of State at gregory.odey@sos.nj.gov or (609) 943-3304 or Noelle Lorraine Williams at NJBlackHeritageTrail@sos.nj.gov.

Ricardo Kaulessar covers race, immigration, and culture for NorthJersey.com.

Email: kaulessar@northjersey.com

Twitter: @ricardokaul

