Suggestions sought for South Yorkshire Local Heritage List

People have been invited to suggest places to be included on an extended list of local heritage sites.

The South Yorkshire Local Heritage List allows the local significance of a building or place to be taken into account in planning decisions.

Sheffield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley councils have agreed to extend funding for the scheme.

Councillor Ben Miskell, from Sheffield City Council, said more sites would be given "the significance they deserve".

The list is run by South Yorkshire Archaeology Service.

Mr Miskell said: "Since it was launched, the South Yorkshire Local Heritage List has proved incredibly popular, with a wide range of assets being added so far.

"It highlights the passion people and communities have for the assets that mean most to them and their city, as well as the wider region.

"It is fantastic that we have secured funding to continue the project which will ensure that more fantastic buildings, parks, areas and places will be given the significance they deserve."

Sheffield has a number of sites on the list, including Darnall Picture Palace, Cavendish Buildings in West Street, and Hobson Memorial Pavilion.

Click here to suggest a site for inclusion on the list.

