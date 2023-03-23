Suicidal man accused in agg assaults

Mar. 22—According to Odessa Police, a drunk Odessa man intentionally crashed his GMC Yukon into a pickup truck carrying an 11-year-old girl and two adults early Sunday morning because he decided to kill himself during a police pursuit.

An OPD officer reported that he was traveling through the Music City Mall parking lot around 1 a.m. Sunday when the driver of a GMC Yukon nearly rear-ended him while speeding. He said the driver, later identified as Pio Kisena, 32, threw the vehicle in reverse and then drove over multiple curbs to get to East 42nd Street.

The officer wrote he attempted to pull Kisena over, but Kisena refused to stop, kept speeding and ran the red light at 42nd Street and North John Ben Sheppherd Parkway Boulevard. Kisena, he said, then switched from the eastbound lanes to the westbound lanes and intentionally crashed into the only vehicle going west, a Ford F150 carrying the girl and the two adults.

According to the officer's report, Kisena was irate and smelled of alcohol, slurred his words, had droopy eyes and moved in a sluggish manner. The officer was unable to have Kisena perform field sobriety tests due to Kisena's anger, but he admitted he'd consumed an entire bottle of Jack Daniels.

Kisena told the officer he refused to stop for him because he'd been "speeding too much" and he drove into the Ford because he wanted to kill himself, the report stated.

No injury details were provided in the officer's report, but the driver of the Ford noted Kisena could have killed the little girl.

Kisena was booked into the Ector County jail at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. No bond had been set as of Wednesday afternoon.