Suicide attempt at Greene County Jail under investigation

Police are investigating an apparent suicide attempt at the Greene County Jail that left a 43-year-old Bloomington man seriously injured and hospitalized.

Jack D. Farmer Jr. was unresponsive when jail staff found him injured on Sunday, July 22, in a day room common area at the jail in Bloomfield, sheriff George Dallaire said.

Farmer was taken to Greene County General Hospital, then transferred to Deaconness Hospital in Evansville for further medical treatment.

Weapons? It's legal to carry a machete, and more people in Bloomington are doing just that

According to court records, Farmer was arrested in Greene County and charged July 10 with residential burglary and theft. He also faces a habitual criminal charge, and had been held at the jail since his arrest.

Dallaire said there is video footage of what happened. That and investigative reports and interviews have been given to the Indiana State Police, he said, to review before completing a final report.

This story will be updated.

Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Police investigate suicide attempt at Greene County Jail