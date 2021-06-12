Suicide attempt at jail results in death

Jun. 12—DAVIDSON COUNTY — An inmate at the Davidson County Jail in Lexington died this week from injuries sustained in a suicide attempt, the Davidson Count Sheriff's Office reported.

The name of the inmate wasn't released.

About 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, detention officers learned that an inmate had attempted to hang himself. Detention officers rendered medical aid while waiting for Davidson County Emergency Medical Service paramedics to arrive.

The inmate was taken to an area hospital, where the inmate died Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

The State Bureau of Investigation was notified because the inmate died while in custody.