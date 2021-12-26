Suicide bomb blast in crowded eastern DR Congo bar kills at least five

TechCrunch

After seven years in the production of electronic gadgets, under his company Imose Technologies, Osayi Izedonmwen took leave to explore an idea that he had toyed with for some time -- an edtech startup, Teesas, which now offers video classes and other digital educational material for learners in Nigeria. Izedonmwen plans to use the investment to expand into new markets, launch a marketplace that will link learners with tutors for private lessons, and expand the range of products in its portfolio. Teesas’ content is aligned with Nigeria’s national curriculum, and is delivered to learners in both live and recorded formats, through a subscription program that starts at $6 a month.