Suicide bomber kills at least 55 at Shiite mosque in Afghanistan

GENEVA (Reuters) -The United Nations human rights office said on Friday it is concerned the military in Myanmar could be preparing an imminent attack aimed at its opponents amid a build-up of heavy weapons and troops in areas of the country where the internet has also been shut down. Ravina Shamdasani, U.N. human rights spokeswoman, said that it had documented intensifying attacks by the army in the past month in Chin state and other areas, with killings and burning of houses, in an apparent attempt to seek out armed resistance. "What has happened now over the past few days, we have seen a real reinforcement, a substantial deployment of heavy weapons and troops in these areas," Shamdasani told a U.N. briefing in Geneva, referring to townships in Chin, Sagaing and Magway.