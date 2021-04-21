Suicide bombing in Afghan capital as peace meeting delayed

·1 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bombing in the Afghan capital injured four people, the government said, hours before Turkey announced the delay of a conference at which it had been hoped Afghanistan’s warring sides would reach a peace pact to end decades of war.

Turkey announced the delay of the conference until after the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and the Eid-al-Fitr holiday.

The suicide bomber struck as an Afghan security convoy was passing. The interior ministry's statement said civilians and security personnel were among the wounded. No one has taken immediate responsibility.

The attack was the first in weeks in the capital, even as targeted killings had escalated and Afghanistan's security personnel have come under relentless attacks by Taliban insurgents.

Residents fear the attack could be a harbinger of what's to come as the U.S. and NATO prepare to begin their final withdrawal from Afghanistan expected to be completed by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the deadly terrorist attacks in the United States. The attacks carried out by al Qaida were plotted from inside Afghanistan while the country was ruled by the hardline religious militia.

