Suicide car bomb targeting convoy in Somali capital kills at least 8 -official

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -A suicide car bomb killed at least eight people in the Somali capital on Saturday at a street junction near the president's palace, police said, and al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab said it was behind the attack which targeted a convoy going into the palace.

Police spokesperson Abdifatah Aden Hassan told reporters at the scene of the blast the casualties could be higher, since some of the dead and wounded had been taken away by their relatives.

"Al Shabaab is behind the blast. They killed eight people including a soldier and a mother and two children. Al Shabaab massacres civilians," he said.

Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, the government spokesperson, said among those killed was Hibaq Abukar, an advisor of women and human rights affairs in Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble's office.

"She was one of the pillars of PM's office (for) women affairs," he said on his Facebook account.

It was not immediately clear if Abukar was in the convoy or if she just happened to be close by when the blast happened.

Al Shabaab confirmed it was behind the attack. The group, which wants to overthrow the government and impose its own strict interpretation of Islamic law, frequently carries out such bombings.

"A Mujahid driving a suicide car bomb targeted a convoy of cars going into the (presidential) palace," Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab military operation spokesperson, told Reuters by phone.

A Reuters witness at the scene of the attack reported seeing seven cars and three rickshaws destroyed by the blast, and the whole junction covered in blood.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Clelia Oziel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German elections mark end of Merkel era

    After 16 years in power, Angela Merkel prepares to step aside as Germany votes Sunday for a new Chancellor (Sept. 23)

  • This Description of Ivanka Trump's Face After Talking With Dad Donald Trump on Jan. 6 Will Stay With You

    While much has been written about Jan. 6 and Donald Trump’s reaction while it was going down, Bob Woodward’s new book, Peril, is giving readers more insight into what happened behind closed doors. The day was fraught with a lot of drama, and as we know, much of the burden of getting through to the […]

  • Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city's main square

    The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to some of the Taliban's methods of the past. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of the square, told The Associated Press that four bodies were brought to the main square and three bodies were moved to other parts of the city for public display. Seddiqi said the Taliban announced in the square that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping and were killed by police.

  • Imran Khan paints Pakistan as victim of US ungratefulness

    Prime Minister Imran Khan sought to cast Pakistan as the victim of American ungratefulness and an international double standard in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. In a prerecorded speech aired during the evening, the Pakistani prime minister touched on a range of topics that included climate change, global Islamophobia and “the plunder of the developing world by their corrupt elites” — the latter of which he likened to what the East India Company did to India. It was for India's government that Khan reserved his harshest words, once again labeling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government “fascist.”

  • Mary Trump Hits Back at ‘Idiot’ Meghan McCain Over Twitter Snub

    The former president's niece said she was lying when she said she respected McCain's parents

  • 'Yes, I wept’: AOC explains why she cried over Iron Dome vote

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent a letter to her constituents Friday explaining why she wept during a House vote this week on a stand-alone provision to fund Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.

  • Border Patrol Outraged by Biden’s Scapegoating: ‘He Just Started a War’

    President Biden earned the ire of Border Patrol agents after endorsing the false claim that they were recorded "whipping" migrants who were attempting to cross the Rio Grande.

  • Judge Forces Top Trump Org Lieutenants to Turn Over Key Documents

    Brandon BellAs the dual civil and criminal New York investigations into the Trump Organization roll on, a New York state judge unsealed a court order on Friday giving Donald Trump’s company and some of his top lieutenants an ultimatum: Either turn over all the documents to comply with subpoenas from the New York Attorney General’s office (NYAG), or you’ll have to pay for a third party to do it for you.In the filing, the Trump Organization agreed that if the NYAG believes the company has not full

  • Trump's plan to stop Biden from disclosing details of what Trump did as the Capitol riot unfolded probably won't work, experts say

    Trump's legal argument that he can exert "executive privilege" even after leaving office is on shaky ground, experts said.

  • Serbia increases troop presence at Kosovo border

    Serbia is increasing its troops' combat readiness on the border with Kosovo as tensions continue to mount, the Serbian defense minister said Thursday, AP reports.Why it matters: The move comes as ethnic Serbs in Kosovo have blocked the border for four days to protest Kosovo removing Serbian license plates from cars entering the country — raising concerns that tensions could further escalate in the region, per AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving t

  • Under China pressure, Taiwan opposition choses new leader

    Taiwan’s main opposition Nationalist Party chose former leader Eric Chu as its new chairperson Saturday in an election overshadowed by increasing pressure from neighbor China. Four candidates, including incumbent chair Johnny Chiang, had competed for the leadership of the party that has advocated closer relations with Beijing.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a shouting match outside the Capitol with a Democratic congresswoman over abortion: 'Try being a Christian!'

    The far-right congresswoman confronted Democrats on the steps outside the House chamber after the passage of a Democratic bill to protect abortion.

  • Democrats to raise cap on Biden’s IRS transaction data proposal

    Democrats plan to revise President Joe Biden’s proposal that all bank transactions of more than $600 be reported to the IRS as banks and privacy advocates come out against the plan.

  • The bursting 'Ka-bubble': Taliban extremism is remaking a once-cosmopolitan Kabul

    Restless Kabul residents ponder what remains and what changes in the Afghan capital after more than a month of Taliban rule.

  • Trump releases statement falsely claiming GOP audit in Arizona uncovered 'undeniable evidence' of fraud after the audit confirmed Biden won

    Trump said a partisan GOP audit in Arizona found "undeniable evidence" of fraud, but a spokesperson for Cyber Ninjas contradicted that claim.

  • Lauren Boebert Calls For Joe Biden's 'Imeachment'

    That's retty — err, pretty — embarrassing.

  • Arizona ‘audit’ found more Biden votes. Greitens still wants to overturn the election

    Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has promoted the Arizona election review and secured the endorsement of a Arizona state senator who was involved.

  • Is it a bluff? Some in Hungary and Poland talk of EU pullout

    When Hungary and Poland joined the European Union in 2004, after decades of Communist domination, their citizens thirsted for Western democratic standards and prosperity. “Brussels sends us overlords who are supposed to bring Poland to order, on our knees," a leading member of Poland's governing Law and Justice party, Marek Suski, said this month, adding that Poland “will fight the Brussels occupier” as it fought past Nazi and Soviet occupiers.

  • ‘Rudy is really hurt’: Giuliani reportedly banned from Fox News

    Trump ally learned of his expulsion on the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, according to Politico Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media outside his apartment building in New York City in August. Photograph: Eduardo Muñoz/Reuters Rudy Giuliani has reportedly been banned from Fox News. “Rudy is really hurt,” Politico quoted a source “close to Giuliani” saying. According to the website, the prominent Trump ally learned of his expulsion on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, after w

  • Prosecutors Pit Trump Org Dynasties Against Each Other

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/ReutersNew York prosecutors appear to have found an opening they can exploit to pry open the notoriously insulated Trump Organization and get past its mob-like code of silence—by leveraging a long-running feud between two warring family fiefdoms.It’s the company’s long-time chief financial officer and his son, Allen and Barry Weisselberg, versus the chief operating officer and his son, Matthew Calamari Sr. and Jr.The target of this three-year