‘Suicide by cop’ suspected in police shooting of Brooklyn man

A knife-wielding man shot dead by NYPD officers in Brooklyn had called 911 moments before to report a man with “a gun and a knife,” and left behind a suicide note, police said Tuesday.

Eudes Pierre, 26, made the 911 call from a mobile phone found in his possession after he was shot before dawn Monday in Crown Heights, cops said. Investigators later found the suicide note in his family’s home, police said.

His grieving mother and brother said Pierre, who studied at CUNY College of Staten Island, was diagnosed as bipolar a few years ago.

“He was able to function in society, and work, and help his mother support the family in spite of it,” said the family’s lawyer, Sanford Rubenstein.

Pierre’s mother, Marguerite Jolivert, said mental health experts should have been with police when they responded to the incident.

“That should be the first thing that happened — always make sure there’s a mental health person to address the situation,” said Jolivert, 64.

The incident remains under investigation by the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division, police said.

“‘NYPD don’t kill the mentally ill’ has been a rallying cry of New Yorkers for some time in our city,” Rubenstein said. “The death of Eudes Pierre is not the first time in this city a mentally ill person has been killed by a member of the NYPD.”

Officers had responded to two previous suicide attempts by Pierre, said police.

In one instance, cops prevented him from jumping out a window, and another time they interceded when he stabbed himself in the stomach and chest while sitting in a car and was hospitalized, said police sources.

When police arrived at 4:10 a.m. Monday at Eastern Parkway near Utica Ave., they found Pierre on the street with a pink knife in one hand and his other hand tucked in his coat pocket.

Pierre ignored the cops’ orders to drop the knife and show his hands, and headed to the nearby Utica Ave. subway station, said police.

Officers “gave repeated orders and directions and pleas to drop the knife. They were all ignored,” NYPD Assistant Chief Michael Kemper said Monday.

One cop fired seven times, and another three times. Pierre, hit in the torso, collapsed in the middle of Eastern Parkway.

Pierre graduated from Brooklyn Academy of Science and Environment and then enrolled at the College of Staten Island, his mother said.

“He was there for four years — after four years he decided to take a break,” Jolivert said. “And also he was a basketball player when he was at Staten Island. He only had a few credits left. He wanted to work, and he wanted to take a break.”

Pierre worked as an Uber Eats driver and helped pay the family’s rent, his mother said.

Pierre’s older brother, Rholan Pierre, 33, sat with his mom at Rubenstein’s office.

“I don’t have my brother. I don’t get to see him live the rest of his life. I don’t get to be an uncle,” Rholan said, trying to avoid breaking down. They’d lived in the same home.

“We’d talk about basketball, talk about music. He was really into music, he made rap music,” the older Pierre said.

Jolivert said she didn’t know anything about the short, pink-handled knife police found at the scene.

“I haven’t seen any report, I haven’t read anything, so I cannot tell you what was going on,” she said. “The only thing I know, my son got shot, got killed.”