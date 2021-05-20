Suicide or death by deputies? Lawsuit challenges how Black NC teen died in traffic stop

A federal lawsuit filed by the family of a a Black teen who died during a traffic stop two years ago alleges he was shot in the head by Durham County sheriff’s deputies and did not kill himself, as the sheriff’s office reported.

J’Mauri Bumpass, 18, was driving on Meriwether Drive in Durham, on his way to pick up his sister on Dec. 15, 2019, when a sheriff’s deputy and a trainee pulled him over, the lawsuit alleges.

Preliminary autopsy results showed Bumpass died from a “close-range gunshot wound, consistent with suicide,” the sheriff’s office stated at the time, The News & Observer reported. The car then went on to hit a power pole, the sheriff’s office stated.

The deputies pulled Bumpass over because he was driving a car with fictitious tags, according to the sheriff’s office.

But the lawsuit, filed By Hermena Miles Bumpass and Jerry Jerome Bumpass Sr., alleges the deputy and the trainee shot Bumpass.

It names Anthony L. Sharp Jr., a deputy at the scene, and Robert W. Osborne III, a trainee at the time.

It also names Sheriff Clarence Birkhead; Brent Crider, a deputy sheriff; Bryce D. Myers, a lieutenant; Jimmy D. Butler, a captain; and Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America.

The lawsuit alleges Sharp and Osborne “acted in concert to fatally shoot Mr. Bumpass in the head.”

The lawsuit, filed by attorney L. Allyn Sharp (no relation), states the traffic stop violated Bumpass’ Fourth Amendment rights that prohibit unreasonable search and seizure, and 14th Amendment rights that prevent states from depriving citizens of life, liberty or property without due process.

The lawsuit also alleges obstruction of justice in Bumpass’ death. The family is suing to recover damages for his wrongful death and for the infliction of emotional distress.

No one besides Bumpass and the two deputies was present when the shooting occurred, and the dash camera from the car was not working, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit states Sharp and Osborne delayed emergency workers removing Bumpass from the car after it hit the pole and flipped over by acting as if he was an active shooter and then misrepresenting that he was dead, when he was still breathing.

Story continues

The lawsuit also alleges the sheriff’s office issued misleading press releases, made false statements, destroyed evidence, provided false information to state medical examiners and the State Bureau of Investigation and withheld information from the Bumpass family.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office planned to respond to the lawsuit Thursday afternoon but had not done so by Friday’s print deadline. Please see newsobserver.com and heraldun.com for updates to this story.

Database editor David Raynor contributed to this report.

The Durham Report

Calling Bull City readers! We've launched The Durham Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Durham published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Get your newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday at 11 a.m. featuring links to stories by our local journalists. Sign up for our newsletter here. For even more Durham-focused news and conversation, join our Facebook group "The Story of my Street."