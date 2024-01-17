Suicide dive by Ukrainian drone thwarts Russian drone seconds before likely deadly attack – video

Falling to the ground, the enemy quadcopter exploded

Rare frontline footage of an incredible aerial battle between Ukrainian and Russian drones was published on Wararchive_UA Telegram channel on Jan. 16.

The remarkable video was captured in the Nevelske area of Donetsk region and shared by military personnel from the 9th Separate Motorized Rifle Battalion and the 59th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade.

“A copters war,” says the description. “Our drone rams a Russian one, which was equipped with a dropping mechanism.”

The footage shows a Russian drone hovering over a snowy terrain, preparing to drop a grenade on Ukrainian soldiers. A Ukrainian drone swiftly dives from above, colliding with it, causing the Russian drone to fall and explode.

