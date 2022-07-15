'Suicide, homicide or undetermined:' Police shooting case has twist

Jul. 15—The Clearcreek Twp. police officer who was shot Tuesday is up and walking, but police are not certain of the manner of death for Mark Evers, whose altercation brought police to the property.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the autopsy performed Wednesday by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office indicated one of the multiple gunshot wounds inflicted on Evers, 65, was a fatal contact wound that was flush against his head, indicating that Evers may have shot himself.

The autopsy also indicated another fatal wound was into Evers' torso. Fornshell said either shot would have been fatal to Evers, but also said Clearcreek Twp. police Sgt. Nicole Cordero was not close enough to Evers to have fired the shot flush against his head.

"We won't know if ultimately his death certificate will have suicide, homicide or undetermined as the cause of death," Fornshell said. "It will depend on the sequence of shots to make that determination."

Fornshell and Clearcreek Twp. police Chief John Terrill showed cruiser camera video with Cordero and Officer Eric Ney talking to Evers on a Gator ATV near a barn at the horse farm in the 5900 block of Ohio 48. The cruiser camera had a clear view of the altercation.

Clearcreek Twp. police cruisers have video cameras but officers do not have body cameras. Terrill said that is something the township is looking at.

Six shots could be heard on the cruiser camera video.

Ney, a 14-year veteran, was shot across the face and was flown in critical condition to Miami Valley Hospital after he and Cordero responded to a domestic violence call. Terrill said Thursday that Ney regained consciousness on Wednesday, and that on Thursday he was up, walking, and brushed his teeth. However, his wounds are severe and he has a long recovery ahead of him, the chief said.

"He has some severe wounds and is going to need some more surgeries," Terrill said.

Police arrived at Evers' farm about 7:16 p.m. Tuesday on a domestic disturbance call. Evers was using his Gator ATV to ram into his wife's vehicle multiple times. Terrill said officers had been to the Evers farm in the past for neighborhood disturbances and that officers were aware he could be armed.

Terrill said Evers and his wife were arguing back and forth and that he was mad at her because she did not correctly wrap the legs of a horse. Evers then drove away into a nearby field, Terrill said.

"Based on what the officers saw, they were going to make a domestic violence arrest," Terrill said.

He said the officers called Evers on his phone and eventually coaxed him to come back to where the officers were. When he came back, he told the officers to stay 10 feet away from him. Terrill said Evers allowed Cordero to come to him to fill out a complaint form.

Terrill said Cordero asked Evers multiple times to turn the Gator's engine off. Evers then revved up the engine and as he bailed out of the Gator, he pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at Ney. Cordero told Evers to put the gun away. She fired at Evers and then went to check on Ney.

Terrill said one of Evers' shots struck Ney across the the face.

"This was very hectic and very quick, about 10 to 15 seconds," Terrill said.

He said Cordero is currently on paid administrative leave, which is policy in an officer-involved shooting. Terrill said, "she was devastated," from the incident and she will be able to take advantage of counseling and support groups available to officers.

Terrill said this was the first officer-involved shooting and first shooting of a township police officer in the department's history.

The shooting of the Clearcreek Twp. officer has spurred many residents to bring food and other items to show their appreciation for those who protect their community.

Terrill said the community outpouring of support has been great, and he asked the community to pray for Ney's recovery.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Warren County Sheriff's Office and Springboro police who have stepped up to assist township police in answering calls for service over the past few days.