Suicide investigated as cause of death in Topeka Walgreens lot of man, 45, being sought by police

Topeka police are investigating as a suicide the gunshot death Wednesday in a Walgreens parking lot of a 45-year-old man they had been seeking in connection with a domestic dispute.

The man's name wasn't being released.

Officers were called shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a domestic incident in the 3700 block of S.E. Humboldt, said Gretchen Spiker, interim media relations director for the city of Topeka.

"Officers made contact with the suspect involved with the domestic incident at the Walgreens parking lot located at 3696 S.W. Topeka Blvd.," Spiker said. "The suspect was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene."

