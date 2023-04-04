Suicide note, weapons and ammunition found in Nashville shooter's home, officials say

A suicide note, weapons and ammunition belonging to Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale were found by officers conducting a search warrant at the attacker's home, according to officials.

The warrant also revealed that the shooter's 28th birthday was March 24, three days before the rampage at the Christian school.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released a list of 47 items and groups of items it found belonging to the shooter, including several journals, two shotguns, cellphones and laptops.

Officers said they found "3 folders, 19 journals" and included "firearms courses" and "school shootings" in parentheses near the entry, according to the search warrant. The police department declined to provide further details.

They also found a school photo and five yearbooks from The Covenant School, where the shooter — a former student — gunned down six people, including three children, on March 27. It's not clear which years the yearbooks were from.

The shooter had been under a doctor’s care for an undisclosed emotional disorder, and hid weapons in the family home without the parents' knowledge, police said.

According to officials, the shooter legally purchased seven weapons from five local stores and later sold one of the firearms. Three of the weapons were used in the shooting.

The shooter fired several rounds into a door at The Covenant School, gaining access to it.

The shooter had planned the attack for months, according to journals police found in the attacker's car and bedroom.

Police said the shooter, who acted alone, fired 152 rounds — 126 of them 5.56 rifle rounds and 26 of them 9 mm rounds.

Officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo both fired at the attacker, each discharging four rounds. Engelbert and Collazo, who have not spoken out publicly, will be holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9, were killed along with substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, school head Katherine Koonce, 60, and custodian Mike Hill, 61.

CORRECTION (April 4, 2023, 3 p.m. ET): A previous version of this article misstated how many shotguns were listed on the search warrant. It was two, not one.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com