Suicide at Oklahoma County jail brings inmate death toll this year to 13

The Oklahoma County jail in Oklahoma City is shown on May 11.

An inmate died Friday afternoon at the Oklahoma County jail after he was discovered attempting suicide in his cell, the jail said in a news release.

It was the 13th inmate death this year.

Danny Paulin, 52, was jailed Tuesday after police executed a search warrant at a house in southwest Oklahoma City. Officers reported finding evidence of drug trafficking inside. A judge set his bail at $50,000. He was not on suicide watch.

A detention officer discovered the suicide attempt at 1:51 p.m. Friday during cell checks, according to the news release.

"The detention officer called for medical and other officers to respond, and they immediately began life-saving efforts," according to the news release. "Oklahoma City Fire Department and EMSA personnel arrived and continued resuscitation efforts."

Paulin was pronounced deceased at the jail at 2:27 p.m.

Paulin has had mental difficulties in the past. In a 2013 case in Alfalfa County, he told the court clerk in a letter that he went into treatment after his son was killed in a car wreck in 2017.

"After that, I had a mental breakdown and lost my mind and began drinking," he wrote.

The 12th jail death occurred July 31.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma County jail has 13th inmate death of 2022