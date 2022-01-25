Suicide probe results in murder charge for husband of victim

Wichita Falls police

A Wichita Falls man is charged with the murder of his wife after he claimed she committed suicide.

Police were sent to a home in the 6700 block of Geronimo on Oct. 14.

Bruce Allen Hanson, 64, said he found his wife dead in the home. Officers found Vickie Annete Hanson, 65, dead in a bedroom.

Crimes Against Persons detectives took the case and after investigation, arrested Bruce Hanson Tuesday morning. He was jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.

Wichita Falls Police did not provide further details Tuesday afternoon. Stay with the Times Record News for more information.

