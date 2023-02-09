Suicide rates increase after 2 years of decline, with disparities widening

Suicide rates increased and disparities widened in 2021, returning to pre-pandemic rates after two years of decline, a federal analysis found.

Notably, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis found the rate of suicide among American Indian and Alaska Native people increased 26% from 2018, followed by Black and Hispanic people, who saw 19.2% and 6.8% increases respectively.

The data raises concerns over access to care and pandemic struggles, CDC researchers said.

What the study found: Suicide rates return to pre-pandemic peak

The CDC analysis released Thursday compared rates from 2018 to 2021.

In 2021, 48,183 people died by suicide.

That year, the overall age-adjusted suicide rate rose to 14.1 deaths for every 100,000 people, returning to the peak seen in 2018 of 14.2, according to the report. In 2020, the rate was 13.5 per 100,000.

American Indian and Alaska Native people had the highest age-adjusted suicide rates at 28.1 per 100,000 — up from 22.3 in 2018. Suicide rates among Black people increased from 7.3 to 8.7 per 100,000. Among Hispanic people, the rate increased from 7.4 to 7.9 per 100,000.

Black children and youth ages 10 to 24 saw the highest increase – 36.6.% – of all age and racial groups measured. American Indian and Alaska Native people ages 25 to 44 saw a 33.7% increase.

Asian people saw a 1.5% relative increase, which the report noted was not statistically significant.

White people were the only group that saw an overall decline of almost 4% compared to 2018. The suicide rate was 17.4 deaths per 100,000 in 2021.

What's behind the increase?

Suicide rates "might be stable or even decline during a disaster, only to rise again afterwards," lead author Deborah M. Stone and her colleagues wrote.

"As the nation continues to respond to the short- and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, remaining vigilant in prevention efforts is critical, especially among disproportionately affected populations where longer-term impacts might compound preexisting inequities in suicide risk."

