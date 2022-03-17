'Suicide Squad' actress says a man struck her, calls for end to anti-Asian violence

Karen Fukuhara arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards Performers Nominee Celebration in September





"Suicide Squad" and "The Boys" actress Karen Fukuhara on Wednesday called for an end to anti-Asian violence after saying a man struck her in the head.

In an Instagram post, Fukuhara, who is Japanese and American, said she was walking toward a café on Wednesday to grab coffee when a man suddenly hit her in the back of the head.

"It came out of nowhere," she wrote. "I wasn't doing anything out of the ordinary."

The man walked a few feet away and turned to stare her down, Fukuhara said. After yelling at her, he eventually walked away.

Fukuhara said she was "physically fine" but "this shit needs to stop."

"Us women, Asians, the elderly, need your help," the actress wrote. "This is the first time I've been hurt physically, although racial slurs and hurtful actions have been directed to me in the past."

The assault comes just a few days after a New York man was charged with attempted murder after punching an Asian woman 125 times, the latest in a growing series of anti-Asian violence that has risen significantly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anti-Asian hate crimes spiked more than 300 percent last year. In response, Congress passed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to combat the rising violence.

Fukuhara said despite the attack, she "got lucky."

"He could have come back to hit me. He could have carried a weapon," she wrote on Instagram. "What can we do as a community to prevent these horrible crimes?"