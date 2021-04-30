Suicide truck bomber hits Afghan guest house, killing 21

  • Afghan security police stand guard in front of the hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, April 30, 2021. A powerful suicide truck bombing struck a guest house in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 14 people and wounding as many as 90, the Interior Ministry said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
  • An injured man is transported to a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, April 30, 2021. A powerful suicide truck bombing struck a guest house in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 14 people and wounding as many as 90, the Interior Ministry said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
  • Afghans wait outside the hospital to see their relatives in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, April 30, 2021. A powerful suicide truck bombing struck a guest house in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 14 people and wounding as many as 90, the Interior Ministry said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
  • An injured man sits in a car waiting to go to a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, April 30, 2021. A powerful suicide truck bombing struck a guest house in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 14 people and wounding as many as 90, the Interior Ministry said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
1 / 4

Afghanistan

Afghan security police stand guard in front of the hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, April 30, 2021. A powerful suicide truck bombing struck a guest house in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 14 people and wounding as many as 90, the Interior Ministry said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
·2 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The death toll in a a powerful suicide truck bombing that struck a guest house in eastern Afghanistan rose to 21 with as many as 90 others wounded, officials said Saturday.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the late Friday night bombing in Pul-e-Alam, the capital of Logar province. There was no indication why the guest house was targeted. In Afghanistan, guest houses are lodgings often provided for free by the government, usually for the poor, travelers and students.

The Interior Ministry quickly blamed the Taliban. There was no immediate response from the Taliban.

The attack came on the eve of the official date set for the start of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan. The Taliban, who had demanded that all U.S. troops pull out of Afghanistan by May 1, have not offered any guarantees for the safety of the departing troops.

There was no indication the bombing was connected to the pullout and there are no U.S. or NATO troops in Logar province.

Hasib Stanikzai, head of the Logar provincial council, said that at the time of the attack, a group of local police were staying at the guest house, waiting for transportation home. Other rooms were occupied by students from more remote districts who had come to the provincial capital for university entrance exams.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the attack was under investigation and that the roof of the guesthouse had collapsed in the bombing. There were fears bodies could be trapped beneath the rubble, he said.

After 20 years, Washington is ending its “forever war” in Afghanistan. Starting on Saturday, the last remaining 2,500 to 3,500 American troops will begin leaving the country, to be fully out by Sept. 11 at the latest.

The pullout comes amid a resurgent Taliban, who control or hold sway over half of Afghanistan.

Recommended Stories

  • Beyond the pandemic: London votes for a mayor during crisis

    Not long ago, London was booming. Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic have hit Britain’s capital in a perfect storm. “It’s going to be rough, definitely,” said Jack Brown, lecturer in London studies at King’s College London.

  • Arrest made in shooting that injured Central Michigan quarterback John Keller

    Central Michigan QB John Keller remains in critical but stable condition in a hospital as authorities made an arrest in Saturday's shooting.

  • US senators are urging Joe Biden to use military resources to help India

    India’s hapless situation has US senators urging the American government to act. On April 27, co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus John Cornyn and Mark Warner, asked US president Joe Biden to offer a lending hand to countries that have been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Calling the situation in India “alarming,” in their letter to Biden (pdf), the duo said, “US government agencies—both civilian and military—should be mobilized to lead an international response to the pandemic.”

  • Czechs says they lack info needed to assess Sputnik vaccine for use

    The Czech drugs regulator said on Thursday it lacked the documentation needed to fully assess Russia's COVID-19 vaccine for possible use, drawing a rebuke from Moscow amid a separate, heated dispute over spying allegations. The Czech Republic and Russia are embroiled in their worst row in decades after Prague said the same Russian agents accused of a 2018 attempt to poison a former Russian spy in Britain were also likely behind 2014 blasts at a Czech ammunitions depot. The allegations, denied by Russia, have led to mass expulsions of staff from each of the country's embassies.

  • Exxon CEO says advancing U.S. carbon capture project with rivals, government

    Exxon Mobil Corp is advancing a carbon capture and storage project along the U.S. Gulf of Mexico through talks with rivals and government officials, Chief Executive Darren Woods said in an interview on Friday. The largest U.S. oil producer this month floated a public-private initiative that would collect and sequester planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from petrochemical plants along the Houston Ship Channel, a 50-mile (80-km) long waterway that is part of the Port of Houston. Woods declined to identify by name the businesses Exxon hopes to attract to the project, saying he aims to lure the region's top 50 CO2 emitters, and is lobbying federal, state and local officials for support.

  • Ron Rivera: Not trading up for QB was better direction for us

    Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said earlier this month that he didn’t feel any pressure to get a franchise quarterback right now and the team’s approach to the first round of the draft illustrated that feeling. Justin Fields and Mac Jones fell out of the Top 10 and the Bears, who were originally [more]

  • Sheriff: Slain NC deputies were ambushed

    Authorities say a married couple found dead along with the suspected gunman in a North Carolina home after a 13-hour standoff were all members of the same family. Two deputies also were among the dead. (Apr. 29)

  • Madagascar suspend French coach who plotted downfall of Nigeria

    Madagascar have suspended Nicolas Dupuis, the French coach who plotted a stunning victory over Nigeria when they debuted in the Africa Cup of Nations two years ago.

  • Biden administration to take "calibrated, practical approach" to North Korea

    The Biden administration will take a "calibrated, practical approach" to North Korea, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. Driving the news: Psaki said the administration has completed its review of U.S. policy toward North Korea. She did not elaborate on the findings, but suggested the administration would aim for a middle ground between former President Trump’s "grand bargain" and former President Obama’s "strategic patience" approach, AP noted. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What she's saying: “Our goal remains the complete de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with a clear understanding that the efforts of the past four administrations have not achieved this objective,” Psaki told reporters on Air Force One, per AP. “Our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience,” she said, per CNN. "Our policy calls for a calibrated practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy with the DPRK, and to make practical progress that increases the security of the United States are allies and deployed forces."Go deeper: South Korean president says Trump "beat around the bush and failed" on North KoreaMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mike Tindall reveals small daughters 'try to help' with newborn Lucas

    Mike and Zara Tindall recently welcomed their son Lucas into the world - on the bathroom floor.

  • 'America is not a racist country' - Sen. Tim Scott

    "I get called Uncle Tom and the N word by progressives...I know firsthand, our healing is not finished," Sen. Scott said, later adding, "Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country."

  • Singapore bars non-residents with recent travel in Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

    Long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to, or transited in, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be barred from entering or transiting through Singapore from 11.59pm on Saturday (1 May).

  • The day Maduro almost fell: The inside story of Venezuela's failed uprising

    Before dawn on April 30, 2019, Juan Guaidó and Leopoldo López — Venezuela’s U.S.-backed interim president and, until that morning, the country's most prominent political prisoner — stood together and declared the end of Nicolás Maduro’s regime.The walls were closing in. A plane, U.S. officials would claim, was waiting on the tarmac to escort Maduro to Cuba.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Two years later, Guaidó’s star has fallen, López is in exile, and Maduro remains in the Miraflores Palace.Axios spoke with key figures in the effort to oust Maduro and witnesses to the events that day to examine what went wrong and what happens now.“It’s now or never”John Bolton’s day began with a 5:25 a.m. phone call from the secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.By then it was clear to both officials that “this was the day,” Bolton tells Axios. For the first time in his tenure as national security adviser, Bolton woke Donald Trump.He relayed the message that Guaidó was putting his plan to split the regime and oust Maduro into action, and that the day could end with either Venezuelan leader imprisoned."I saw on social media that Juan Guaidó and Leopoldo López were together," recounts Carlos Sandoval, a writer and literature professor at the Central University of Venezuela. "Guaidó said he was in la Carlota, which is an air force base located in downtown, basically," Sandoval says."He said that this was part of the process to free the country. That people needed to be in the streets and, well, people responded to that call."“When I woke up, I saw this guy (López) is out, I said, ‘What the hell is happening?’” recalls Francisco Santos, the Colombian ambassador to the U.S., who had been coordinating closely with the White House and Guaidó’s team in the run-up to April 30.After receiving assurances that “everything had been tied up” and Maduro's inner circle was about to abandon him, Santos thought: “Wow. They’re going to pull it off. Now we have a totally different ballgame.” Leopoldo López (R) stands alongside Guaidó in Caracas. Photo: Cristian Hernandez/AFP via GettyCarlos Vecchio, Guaidó’s ambassador in Washington, was in regular contact with Guaidó and others on the ground. Mostly, he remembers the waiting.“I was expecting some events that we negotiated with some people inside of the regime. I just kept expecting that moment [to come],” he tells Axios.The plan"We spoke to everybody and we never received a no from anybody," a source who was coordinating between the opposition and the regime ahead of April 30 tells Axios."Everybody" included the heads of the supreme court and armed forces — Maikel Moreno and Vladimir Padrino, respectively — and others in Maduro's inner circle.They had been offered protections if Maduro lost power, and all seemed willing to play their part — or at least to jump ship when Maduro's fall was imminent.The first domino fell when the head of the secret police, Christopher Figuera, facilitated López’s escape from house arrest. Moreno was to move next, declaring Maduro illegitimate and elevating the National Assembly. Padrino would then publicly align the military with the supreme court's decision.The public and the rank-and-file military, among whom Maduro was widely loathed, would rally behind Guaidó. The vise would close fast enough that he’d have no way out.The era of two presidents — which began in January with a declaration that Maduro was a "usurper" and National Assembly President Guaidó the legitimate leader — would be over.The unraveling“Time works against you with something like this,” Santos says. “After four or five hours when nothing had happened, I said, ‘uh oh. I think this is not happening.’” National Guard troops loyal to Maduro arrive on the scene. Photo: Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty"When I was outside, near to where I live, the first thing I encountered was an officer from the national guard shooting people who were congregating in the street," Sandoval says.People fled as a "colectivo," or leftist paramilitary group, arrived and began shooting. This all took place right outside of a police station."The first thing you think of is, 'Wait, Juan Guaidó said that there was something developing, some events were taking place, so how is it that the police don’t know what to do?' ... You realize that this is just the same old story as always."“When it began to look grim was when we heard that Maduro had been taken to Fort Tiuna and the Russians and the Cubans were there and they were digging in,” Bolton reflects. “They weren’t going to let him go, that’s for sure.” In the early afternoon, by which time the situation had "taken a dip downhill," Bolton emerged in front of the White House and shocked the international media by declaring that Padrino, Moreno and Iván Hernández Dala, the head of the presidential guard, had all conspired against Maduro.“I just wanted everybody to be sure that we knew what was going on. That we knew that people in the Maduro regime had been part of this plot," Bolton says. John Bolton briefs the press. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via GettyFour protesters had been killed and more than 200 injured."By noon, I knew this is just another episode of a long novel that still has no end. We don’t know when it will end, maybe I’ll die and miss the ending."Carlos Sandoval, writer and literature professorWhat went wrongThe regime insiders never fully trusted the opposition's promises, the military was only ever going to side with the winning team, and "Maduro kept his cool," the source who was coordinating between the sides says.If Maduro had fired the military chiefs who plotted behind his back, the source says, the military could have turned on him. Instead, he assured them of his loyalty.One by one, the regime's top figures took their places beside Maduro. The following morning, Padrino was on state TV, smiling alongside his commander-in-chief. “We came very close,” Guaido says, asked by Axios to reflect on April 30. “And we are very close to achieving a transition.”“The most important element of what April 30 represents,” he said last week at the Hudson Institute, is that the military will play a central role in any transition.Even those close to the effort to oust Maduro remain unsure whether the would-be turncoats double crossed them, hedged their bets, or simply got cold feet."We underestimated the capability of Maduro to penetrate information and things like that," Santos says. In Vecchio's view, the opposition "underestimated the real nature of the regime... the criminal organization in power." Nicolás Maduro alongside Vladimir Padrino at his inauguration. Photo: Juan Barreto/AFP via GettyBolton, in part, blames Trump. He says the president was ready to rally behind Guaidó one moment and abandon him the next — to the extent that that Bolton felt Maduro's overthrow had to be accomplished quickly, before Trump abandoned the cause entirely."I think it unquestionably hurt the chances of success," Bolton says. And after April 30 failed, Trump "didn’t want anything to do with it."The aftermath"From that day on, I felt cheated," Sandoval says."I felt like I was just another one of the bunch, another Venezuelan that wrongly believed in the opposition," Sandoval says."Now, for someone to convince me to go to a march, to listen to some politician, it's almost impossible. You can't even pay me to do that because I don't believe in anything anymore."The suffering in Venezuela intensified in the months after April 30, even as the eyes of the world largely moved on.The migrant crisis has accelerated. Five million Venezuelans now live outside the country, around 2 million of them across the border in Colombia. “The musicality of Bogotá has changed,” Santos says, because of the number of Venezuelan accents.By one estimate, 96% of those who remain in the country are living in poverty."I think after April 30, Venezuelans became lethargic, and this feeling doesn’t seem to have an ending date," Sandoval says."We’re living in a situation that, with inflation, with the pandemic, with quarantine, the situation has gotten much more difficult because we are trying not to die from COVID or trying not to die of hunger." Venezuelans cross into Colombia. Photo: Schneyder Mendoza/AFP via GettyWhat now?Guaidó is trying to keep the fight alive, and to regenerate the internal momentum and global attention that was so palpable two years ago.“We created a crack inside of the regime, and Maduro knows that," Vecchio says. "He cannot trust the people that are surrounding him. And any time again we will be able to open that door for a change in Venezuela."That is, he says, if the opposition remains united, and the U.S. and its allies coordinate an effective strategy to pressure Maduro while also providing humanitarian aid.The Biden administration's attention has thus far been elsewhere — the pandemic, China, Russia, the Iran deal. A Venezuela policy review is in progress.The administration continues to recognize Guaidó and to refer to Maduro as a "dictator." A spokesman for State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs told Axios the U.S. would work to help "bring the humanitarian crises in Venezuela to an end through practical and effective international cooperation," while also combatting "the transnational crime and criminal networks emanating from Venezuela.""I don't think things will change politically soon. I don't see it," Sandoval says. "As an optimist though, I will keep working, I will continue to help my students. They can't leave the country but they can try to find their way.""I hope my optimism finds a way."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Afghan troops prepare to battle Taliban after September U.S. withdrawal

    Charlie D'Agata embeds with Afghan troops as they prepare to battle the Taliban alone, once the U.S. military leaves Afghanistan in September. He speaks with a female member of the Afghan Special Forces who vows to continue the fight when the Americans are gone.

  • Minnesota reports 16 COVID-19 deaths and 1,877 infections

    Sixteen COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday in Minnesota along with 1,877 infections with the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease. The daily figures raise Minnesota's totals to 7,144 COVID-19 deaths and 575,812 diagnosed infections in the pandemic — with the state on the apparent downside of a third wave of viral spread. The seven-day average positivity rate of COVID-19 ...

  • Florida is about to ban social media sites from deplatforming political candidates

    The bill would prohibit social media companies from banning political candidates

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • Biden touts Stacey Abrams as a future presidential candidate in a speech in Georgia

    US president thanks voting rights activist Stacey Abrams for her help in flipping Georgia blue and says she could be president ‘if she wants’

  • Intel seeks $10 billion in subsidies for European chip plant

    BRUSSELS/BERLIN (Reuters) -Intel wants 8 billion euros ($9.7 billion) in public subsidies towards building a semiconductor factory in Europe, its CEO was cited as saying on Friday, as the region seeks to reduce its reliance on imports amid a shortage of supplies. The pitch is the first time Pat Gelsinger has publicly put a figure on how much state aid he would want, as Intel pursues a multibillion-dollar drive to take on Asian rivals in contract manufacturing. "What we're asking from both the U.S. and the European governments is to make it competitive for us to do it here compared to in Asia," Gelsinger told Politico Europe in an interview.

  • Mike Pence sucks up to Trump and hits ‘far-left agenda’ of Biden administration in first speech since leaving office

    The former vice president re-enters politics with a speech to an evangelical organisation in South Carolina