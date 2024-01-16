Suicide victim's children sue Somerset County Jail. Here's why

SOMERVILLE – The children of an inmate who committed suicide in the Somerset County Jail have filed suit alleging the jail was negligent in not following its suicide prevention policy.

Honor Elizabeth Kovacs and Samuel Kovacs, both of Fort Collins, Colorado, filed the suit Thursday in Somerset County Superior Court in connection with the death of their father, Stephen Kovacs, 49, on Jan. 15, 2022.

Somerset County has a policy of not commenting on pending litigation.

Stephen Kovacs, a former fencing coach at Ridge High School, was in the jail pending trial on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old female in Bridgewater in August and September 2021 and an 19-year-old female in Bridgewater in January to December 2020. Both were students at his Kaprica United Fencing Academy on Chimney Rock Road in Bridgewater.

He was also facing charges of false swearing for allegedly giving false statements during a Superior Court detention hearing.

Kovacs was Ridge High School's fencing coach from 2018 to 2021. He left the job after the 2020-21 season.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office's investigation began in September 2021 after learning of allegations made by a 16-year-old female that she had been sexually assaulted.

On Oct. 7, 2021, a 19-year-old female victim reported she had also also sexually assaulted by Kovacs.

Kovacs was arrested on Oct. 13, 2021 at his home by detectives from the prosecutor office's Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit.

Six days later, on Oct. 19, 2021 Kovacs was released from the Somerset County Jail after a Superior Court detention hearing.

But three days later Kovacs was again arrested after an investigation found he had allegedly made false statements during the first detention hearing.

After another detention hearing, Kovacs was ordered to remain in the Somerset County Jail until the case was resolved.

According to lawsuit, in October 2023, Kovacs' father finally received the autopsy report which stated his son had hanged himself with a laundry bag tied around his neck.

However, the lawsuit says, the father has not yet received his son's personal property from the jail nor the report on the death.

The lawsuit charges that the jail's suicide prevention policy was "essentially ignored" which led to the death.

The lawsuit also argues that the jail's suicide prevention policy was "insufficiently specific and fails to provide staff with the necessary and proper guidance about how to supervise inmates at risk of suicide and to prevent suicide."

The lawsuit also alleges that the jail "should have identified Mr. Stephen Kovacs as a suicide risk."

The suit alleges that he requested to go to a counselor "which was rejected by the staff at least five times."

The failure to remove the laundry bag from the cell, the lawsuit charges, was "a breach of the suicide prevention policy and was completely negligent."

The lawsuit says that other inmates recognized that he was suffering from depression.

His "feeling of hopelessness and helplessness contributed to his suicide," the lawsuit says, because he realized the court system would "prevail at trial and he would be suffering a long jail sentence."

