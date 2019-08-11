After His Suicide Watch Ended, Jeffrey Epstein Was Left to Look After Himself

Had Jeffrey Epstein, inmate #76318-054, still been on suicide watch at the Metropoitan Correctional Center, regulations would have required him to remain under constant observation by trained “companion” inmates.

“They must be mature, reliable individuals who have credibility with both staff and inmates,” the regulations say of the companions, who are paid prison wages and rotate around the clock in shifts of no more than five hours so as to stay alert.

Regulations also would have required Epstein to be housed in a “suicide prevention room,” which “may not have fixtures or architectural features that would easily allow self-injury.”

Jeffrey Epstein Is Dead After ‘Suicide Watch,’ but Trafficking Probe Lives as Feds Scramble for Answers

He would have continued to be interviewed daily by the Program Coordinator, the psychologist in charge of the MCC’s suicide prevention program. The Program Coordinator is required to “record clinical notes following each visit.”

And the Program Coordinator would have had to continue consulting with the Regional Psychology Administrator, as was required when Epstein first went on suicide watch and again when it extended beyond 72 hours.

Meanwhile, the inmate companions would have maintained their 24-hour watch. A companion would have only needed to sound an alert for the prison staff to spring into action.

“In all cases, when an inmate observer alerts staff to an emergency situation, staff must immediately respond to the suicide watch room and take necessary action to prevent the inmate on watch from incurring debilitating injury or death,” the regulations state. “In no case will an inmate observer be assigned to a watch without adequate provisions for staff supervision or without the ability to obtain immediate staff assistance.”

The regulations add in bold, “THE DECISION TO USE INMATE OBSERVERS MUST BE PREDICATED ON THE FACT THAT IT TAKES ONLY THREE TO FOUR MINUTES FOR MANY SUICIDE DEATHS TO OCCUR.”

But on July 29—six days after the incident that led to his placement on suicide watch and seems in hindsight to have more likely been an actual attempt to take his own life rather than a stunt resulting only in minor bruises around the neck—Epstein was deemed to be “no longer at imminent risk for suicide.” Regulations mandated a final evaluation by the Program Coordinator.

“Once an inmate has been placed on watch, the watch may not be terminated, under any circumstances, without the Program Coordinator or designee performing a face-to-face evaluation,” the regulations state. “Only the Program Coordinator will have the authority to remove an inmate from suicide watch.”

The regulations recommend that the Program Coordinator complete a report “prior to terminating the watch, or as soon as possible following watch termination, to ensure appropriate continuity of care. Copies of the report will be forwarded to the central file, medical record, psychology file, and the Warden. There should be a clear description of the resolution of the crisis and guidelines for follow-up care.”

The report should, “at a minimum,” detail “risk factors assessed, changes in risk factors since the onset of watch, reasons for removal from watch, and follow-up recommendations.”

Epstein was returned from the suicide prevention room to the Special Housing Unit, where he had been found lying prone on the floor of his cell last month. The SHU doubles as a discipline unit and as a refuge for inmates who fear for their safety in the general population, as Epstein reportedly did.

One difference for Epstein upon his return was the absence of a cellmate such as Nicholas Tartaglione, a ex-cop turned accused quadruple murderer. Tartaglione claims to have saved Epstein during the earlier possible attempt.

And there were no more inmate companions keeping watch.

Epstein was with just Epstein in a cell whose architectural priority was more security than suicide prevention.

A man who had acted in the outside world as if the rules did not apply to him was now left without the protection of prison rules that had been promulgated over the years to prevent incidents such as the suicide of mobster Louis Turra in 1980. Turra embarrassed everybody by hanging himself at lunchtime in the MCC’s psychiatric unit.