After suing Mike Lindell, Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani, Dominion says it is going after others who spread claims of election fraud - and it's 'not ruling anyone out'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grace Dean
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani have all been sued by Dominion. Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

  • Dominion's defamation lawsuit against Mike Lindell is "definitely" not its last, its CEO told CNBC.

  • Lindell, Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani had claimed Dominion's voting machines helped "steal" the election.

  • When asked if the company would sue Fox News, John Poulos said Dominion was "not ruling anyone out."

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Dominion Voting System's CEO said the company would continue to take legal action against people who spread baseless claims that its voting machines were used to "steal" the 2020 presidential election - and it isn't ruling anyone out.

Dominion has already filed defamation lawsuits against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell and former president Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, seeking at least $1.3 billion in damages in each case.

The filing against Lindell on Monday "is definitely not the last lawsuit," Dominion CEO John Poulos told CNBC Tuesday.

Dominion has sent cease-and-desist notices and warnings to preserve documents to more than 150 people, The Washington Post reported. This includes the media outlets Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News.

When asked if the company would sue Fox News, Poulos said Dominion was "not ruling anyone out."

According a conspiracy theory, Dominion and Smartmatic, a rival election-technology company, developed technology that "flipped" votes from Trump to President Joe Biden through a method developed with the regime of now-dead Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez.

The theory has been thoroughly debunked. But that didn't stop Powell and Giuliani pushing elements of the theory while filing a series of failed lawsuits seeking to overturn the results of the election. Lindell has also spread misinformation about the machines, saying Dominion "built them to cheat."

A Fox News spokesperson told Insider earlier in February that the network ran several "fact-check" segments "prior to any lawsuit chatter." While several of its news shows reported that there was no evidence of Dominion's systems changing votes, Fox News, in particular its opinion hosts, "questioned the results of the election or pushed conspiracy theories about it at least 774 times" in the two weeks after the network called the race, according to Media Matters.

On February 4, Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News over election conspiracy theories, saying it had "damaged democracy worldwide." Fox News said it fairly reported and commented on "allegations in a hotly contested" election, and asked a judge to dismiss the defamation lawsuit.

Insider has contacted Fox News for comment on Poulos' remarks.

Lindell was "reckless" in his peddling of disinformation

Lindell's claims were "absolute nonsense," Poulos told CNBC, adding that what the controversial CEO touted as evidence was actually "fake documents."

The voter-fraud theory, which Dominion calls "the Big Lie," had caused "devastating" reputational damage to the company, Poulos said.

But Americans can be "forgiven for believing [the claims]" because they were touted as facts, he said.

Despite naming both Lindell and MyPillow on the lawsuit, Poulos said Dominion doesn't want to put the pillow company out of business.

"The larger point is to get the facts on the table in front of a court of law where evidence is properly judged," he said. American voters could then understand what happened during the election, and how false Lindell's claims were, he said.

In the lawsuit, Dominion listed various promotional codes that MyPillow had used to offer discounts on his website, including "QAnon" and "FightforTrump."

Lindell uses the codes to lure people to MyPillow's website, Poulos told CNBC.

These codes show "just how reckless Mr Lindell was in his peddling of disinformation," he added.

In the lawsuit, Dominion said Lindell's voter-fraud claims have caused MyPillow's sales to surge by up to 40%.

But Lindell told Insider he expects to lose $65 million in pillow revenue this year because of boycotts from retailers, including Bed Bath and Beyond and Kohl's.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Biden may leave Trump’s China tariffs in place

    Some investors thought Biden would quickly repeal the Trump tariffs. It's not happening.

  • Ted Cruz on leaked Cancun trip texts: ‘Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be a------s’

    Cruz also made a joke about the Zodiac Killer.

  • Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter so she can get back to tweeting like herself

    Teigen was one of 13 people followed by the president's account on Twitter. The others include his wife, Dr. Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • Amy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearing

    On Tuesday, the former leaders of the Capitol Police and other authorities entrusted with protecting the Capitol building testified about the Jan. 6 attack, telling conflicting stories about what happened that day. One thing that clearly didn't happen was what Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) shared during his chance to question the law enforcement leaders: An account of the day published in the conservative publication The Federalist alleging those who broke into the Capitol were seemingly professional provocateurs and not the "working-class" people seen protesting outside early in the day. Ron Johnson is using his questioning time during the Capitol security hearing to promote a conspiracy theory that the January 6 insurrectionists weren't actually Trump supporters, but were "provocateurs" and "fake Trump protesters" pic.twitter.com/t72QkHDbaG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2021 That suggestion flew in the face of testimony from former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who said Tuesday that the attack was "pre-planned," and insurgents were "well equipped, coordinated, and prepared to carry out a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol." And when the hearing ended, Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) made it clear that Johnson's allegations weren't correct. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) closes out the Capitol insurrection hearing with what appears to be a nod to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI): “There is clear agreement that this was a planned insurrection, and I think *most* members here very firmly agree with that.” pic.twitter.com/dyfeBCBcvZ — The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2021 At around the same time Johnson was sharing the conspiracy theory, federal prosecutors unsealed a case against a Capitol attacker who, in the weeks after the attack, had made it clear left-wing provocateurs weren't behind the siege, HuffPost reports. Jose Padilla, prosecutors said, used online forums to detail his experiences at the insurrection, making it clear that "the guy breaking the windows weren't antifa," but rather "patriots." More stories from theweek.comFederal judge allows California to finally enforce net neutrality. Other states may follow suit.Republicans' deficit hypocrisy comes home to roostDemocrats may drop $15 minimum wage from coronavirus relief because 2 senators oppose it

  • Stevie Wonder Tells Oprah He Is Permanently Moving to Ghana to Protect Grandchildren from Injustice

    "I don't want to see my children's children's children have to say, 'Oh, please like me. Please respect me ... What kinda [life is that]?" the 25-time Grammy-winner told the host

  • Militia member didn't meet with Secret Service before Capitol riot, her attorney now says

    The lawyer’s original motion raised questions about whether the Secret Service had coordinated with paramilitary groups.

  • Joe Biden says millions of masks will be sent 'very shortly'; Americans prefer trips over sex, Trivago poll says: Live COVID-19 updates

    The White House said this weekend that despite the drop in cases this month, life won't return to normal for quite some time. Latest virus updates.

  • Mark Cuban denies Mavericks are shopping Kristaps Porzingis

    Cuban said that conversations about trading Porzingis 'have not happened.'

  • Melania Trump Is Reportedly Spending Her Days Post-White House Stewing at the Spa

    Namely over the media attention of her successor, Dr. Jill Biden.

  • Matt Gaetz is training to promote a baseless fight against voting machines

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) joined a group of conservatives last week at a training session for activists readying to combat the continued use of the voting technology that propelled Trumpworld's 2020 election-theft conspiracy theories.Why it matters: Theories about uncounted or overcounted votes have become politically tricky and legally problematic for their most prominent backers. The activist training is part of an effort to put a more respectable and pragmatic face on the trend.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: The remote event was hosted last Friday by the Leadership Institute and emceed by Matthew Braynard, who spearheaded an effort to unearth proof of 2020 voter fraud."If we focus only on why people vote, and the left focuses on how votes are laundered and processed and requested and returned and verified, then we can have the better ideas and still lose power," Gaetz warned in opening remarks. Braynard and a handful of Leadership Institute staffers trained activists about how to lobby state and county governments to oppose the use of voting machines such as those made by Dominion Voting Systems, which has been targeted with outlandish and false attacks by Donald Trump, his legal team and supporters.Braynard is already pushing for Stark County, Ohio, to end a contract with Dominion.Dominion was in the news again Monday after it filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, accusing him of harming the firm with baseless criticism of its machines.The training effort is part of a larger campaign by Braynard's group, Look Ahead America, to combat what it calls "black-box" voting technology.The proprietary nature of equipment such as Dominion's makes it more difficult to publicly inspect the ways in which that technology tabulates votes, he insists.Braynard says the proposed alternative — "open-source" equipment — "removes the dangerous suspicion that election results are not valid."Reality check: That "dangerous suspicion" about the 2020 election is entirely a product of conspiracy theories floated by Trump and his allies.Braynard himself launched a group late last year called the Voter Integrity Project, which used public voter data to attempt to root out ostensibly fraudulent or suspicious votes in key swing states.Braynard's data was cited in multiple unsuccessful lawsuits seeking to overturn 2020 election results. But some of that data fell apart under closer examination.Braynard nonetheless raised more than half a million dollars for the effort.While the Voter Integrity Project did not have formal financial reporting requirements, Braynard documented its spending in a public spreadsheet to address any concerns that money was misspent or steered to him personally.The leftover funds — about $85,000, he told Axios — have been donated to Look Ahead America, which Braynard founded in 2018. He's now restarting the organization, which had its tax-exempt status revoked after repeatedly failing to file IRS forms. Braynard says it's already raised another $75,000 and brought on a new treasurer to address the prior reporting errors.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'Jeopardy!' executive producer becomes overnight sensation after Covid forces him to host

    Mike Richards stole the hearts and minds of 'Jeopardy!' fans everywhere after only one night hosting, with many already wanting him to become full-time host.

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas

  • ‘Heidi’s pretty p****ed’: Ted Cruz complains about friends who leaked his wife’s Cancun texts

    Cruz complained of politicised and nasty atmosphere and advised people not be ‘a**holes’

  • ‘I was living in hell’: COVID's triggers push some with eating disorders to finally get help

    The pandemic has created challenges for people living with eating disorders, including disrupted routines, increased isolation and loss of control.

  • Poll: Vaccine acceptance rising — except among Republicans

    Over the past few months, all of the available data from clinical trials and real-world studies has shown the approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and extremely effective. Yet a new survey found stubborn resistance to vaccination among one group in particular: Republicans.

  • Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Wasted No Time Deciding Who Will Take Over Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Royal Patronages

    The internal battle of the royal family continues to escalate. When one side throws a punch, the other comes back swinging. News of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey made headlines (just a reminder it’s March 7, so mark your calendars), and it’s announced that Queen Elizabeth will also give […]

  • Ted Cruz now blames ‘Trump withdrawal’ for Cancun trip criticism

    ‘They don’t know what to do so they obsess over my taking my girls to the beach,’ said Texas’s under fire senator

  • Republican senator defends pro-Trump protesters who stormed Capitol, falsely blaming insurrection on ‘fake supporters’

    Of the 250 people who have been arrested for their roles in the riot, dozens have been connected to right-wing groups that support Donald Trump

  • GOP congressman from Texas slams Ted Cruz as it emerges he took his college roommate on Cancun trip

    "Look, when a crisis hits my state, I'm there. I'm not going to go on some vacation," GOP Rep. Michael McCaul said on CNN's "State of the Union."

  • Mitt Romney criticizes Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan as a 'clunker' with a 'troublesome' amount of aid to states

    Romney said a New York Times DealBook event that he finds the bill troubling "because there's a lot of stuff in there that's just simply wasteful."