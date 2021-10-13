Suit alleging Fort Worth animal shelter worker sexually assaulted teen moves to federal court

Jessika Harkay
·1 min read

A lawsuit against the City of Fort Worth, alleging that in 2018 a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while she was an unpaid volunteer at the city’s animal shelter, has been refiled from state district court to federal court.

The city filed for a notice of removal Monday, after the teen and her family alleged claims under Title VII, which is a federal statute, City Attorney Lynn M. Winter said in an email.

In early 2019, Christian Morgan, now 32, was charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 17. Morgan, who was an animal technician, was terminated from the position. He later pleaded guilty to the charge in August 2020, according to court records. Morgan was sentenced to eight years of probation with deferred adjudication.

The lawsuit said the teenage girl, who’s listed under pseudonym Jane Doe, worked under the supervision of Morgan and the two were often left alone.

The filing added that Morgan, who was hired in June 2017 and was married, worked with the girl “for several months” and “began to groom her to be compliant with his sexually predatory desires.”

“Morgan initiated graphic sexual conversations, sent pornographic images via text message, exposed his penis and ultimately had sexual contact with Jane Doe,” said the lawsuit, which was first filed in 2019.

The court document also said that the two never met outside of the shelter, but other employees, including supervisors, were aware of the inappropriate relationship and “did nothing to prevent harm.”

The family is seeking over $1 million in damages for assault, emotional distress, sexual assault and negligence.

