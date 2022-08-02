Suit alleging Open Meetings Act violations by Gadsden Airport Authority to proceed

A lawsuit claiming the Gadsden Airport Authority violated the state's Open Meetings Act can go forward, Etowah County Circuit Judge Sonny Steen has ruled.

The lawsuit, brought by Lance Williamson and Lance Koury, names all members of the Gadsden Airport Authority except Ken Robertson, and it accuses the authority of discussing matters in closed meetings that are not covered by the state's exemptions from the Open Meetings Act — something the GAA denies doing, in a statement from its attorney.

The judge ruled the plaintiffs met the "initial burden of proof by a preponderance of the evidence that the Defendants violated the Open Meetings Act."

Part of the evidence is likely to be Robertson saying — in an open meeting — that the GAA has misused the exemptions in the state law. Since he was appointed to the authority about a year ago, Robertson has often voted against going into executive sessions — closing a meeting to the public — and in January he spoke out at a meeting.

"The Gadsden Airport Authority discussed matters and deliberated on matters which were not subject to exceptions allowed for executive sessions and should have been discussed in the public portion of the meeting," Robertson said.

The Open Meetings Act allows the closing of meetings to discuss pending litigation, and until recently, the GAA has had plenty of that. Lawsuits involving the GAA in relation to the once-proposed rendering plant at the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport were dismissed last month, with the decision that the plaintiffs had achieved what they sought with the litigation when plans to build the plant were abandoned.

"The GAA is disappointed that the Court did not dismiss the Open Meetings Act case, as the GAA first requested of the Court in December of last year," the GAA statement read. "The GAA did not violate the OMA. The GAA has been sued three separate times, all by the same Gadsden law firm, and each case gave the GAA the right, under the OMA, to convene (in) executive session to discuss pending litigation with its lawyers.

Story continues

"Unfortunately, the GAA will be forced to continue to defend itself against baseless claims, which only costs the taxpayers of Gadsden more money," the statement continued. "It is important to remember that the other two lawsuits (the zoning case and the Open Records Act case) have already been dismissed as moot."

According to the statement, the GAA believed the recent dismissal of those cases would lead to "the inevitable conclusion" that the OMA case was also due to be dismissed. "Yet, despite the fact that the zoning case is over and Pilgrim's Pride has left town, these same lawyers and their clients continue to purse the OMA case," the GAA said.

While the open meetings lawsuit is not directly related to the rendering plant conflict, it would seem to be a direct result of it.

In that January meeting, Robertson noted that the authority (on Dec. 17) voted against proposals from Pilgrim's Pride and the Etowah Community group to purchase airport property for, respectively, an animal parts rendering plant or a light industrial park. He said that's a matter that would have required deliberation — however, none was conducted in a public forum.

At that time, Robertson said the GAA was doing nothing for the betterment of the airport, because its discussion were taking place in executive sessions where no action could be taken.

In the order last week, Steen instructed counsel for the parties to confer with each other and provide the court with a scheduling order, to slate the next step in the case.

"If necessary, the GAA will aggressively defend itself against these plaintiffs, and their lawyers," the GAA statement said.

"There is no reason for the citizens of Gadsden to continue to foot the bill for lawsuits that are filed by these same lawyers when the rendering plant is no longer a concern. The GAA wants to end this lawsuit and get back to the business of running the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport."

More: GAA member Ken Robertson says authority has misused exceptions to Open Meetings Act

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden Airport Authority must answer open meetings violation claims