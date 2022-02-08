Suit alleging UCLA doctor sex abuse settled for over $100M

ROBERT JABLON
·2 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California has agreed to pay more than $100 million to settle allegations that several hundred women were sexually abused by a former UCLA gynecologist, lawyers announced.

The settlement was announced Monday by some of the attorneys representing 203 women who said they were groped or otherwise abused by Dr. James Heaps over a 35-year career. Details weren't released.

The suit said that the university ignored decades of complaints and deliberately concealed abuse.

A message seeking comment from UCLA Health wasn't immediately returned Monday.

The University of California, Los Angeles began investigating Heaps in 2017 and he retired the next year after the school declined to renew his contract. Heaps also was criminally charged last year with 21 counts of sexual offenses involving seven women. He has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

The lawsuit was one of hundreds filed that allege abuse by Heaps. UCLA settled a similar lawsuit last year for $73 million.

In that case, more than 100 women said that between 1983 and 2018, Heaps groped women, simulated intercourse with an ultrasound probe or made inappropriate comments during examinations at the UCLA student health center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center or his on-campus office.

Under the class-action settlement, some 6,600 former patients were to receive between $2,500 and $250,000, with the higher amounts involving the extent of bodily injury and emotional distress as decided by a panel of experts.

UCLA didn’t acknowledge wrongdoing in reaching that settlement but did agree to change its procedures for preventing, identifying, investigating and dealing with sexual misconduct.

The latest lawsuit settlement follows similar massive payouts by universities over allegations that doctors abused thousands of patients.

Last month, the University of Michigan announced a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who say they were sexually assaulted by a sports doctor, Dr. Robert Anderson, during his nearly four-decade career at the school. He died in 2008.

Last March, UCLA's cross-town rival, the University of Southern California, agreed to a $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who accused its longtime campus gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall, of sexual abuse. The university reached a $215 million settlement in a separate suit.

Tyndall, who worked at the school for nearly 30 years, has pleaded not guilty to dozens of sexual misconduct criminal counts.

The USC settlements far surpassed one announced in 2018 by Michigan State University. That $500 million agreement — considered the largest of its kind at that time — settled claims from more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by Larry Nassar, who was a campus sports doctor and a doctor for USA Gymnastics.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Johnson County nursing home employee accused of financial crimes involving seniors

    In three of the cases, the amount in question was somewhere between $25,000 and $100,000, court records state.

  • New Zealand convoy protesters clog streets near Parliament

    Hundreds of people protesting vaccine and mask mandates drove in convoy to New Zealand's capital on Tuesday and converged outside Parliament as lawmakers reconvened after a summer break. The mostly unmasked protesters had driven from around the country, and their vehicles clogged the central Wellington streets for hours as they got out to meet and speak on Parliament's forecourt. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern elected not to meet with them as she delivered a speech to lawmakers outlining her priorities for the year.

  • California to end strict indoor mask mandate Feb. 15 as COVID cases decline

    California will end its strict indoor mask requirement next week, after seeing a sharp decrease in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

  • Man suspected of stabbing woman dies after being shot by Phoenix police

    Emilio Chamizo, 30, died after Phoenix police shot him on Monday afternoon near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road. He was suspected of stabbing a woman.

  • 13 Career Fields Where the Number of Remote Jobs Is Growing Rapidly

    As the COVID pandemic enters its third year, more and more companies continue to modify their business to allow for remote work. While the trend toward telecommuting was already underway in 2019, by...

  • U.S. troops arrive in Poland amid Ukraine crisis

    It was not immediately clear how many troops arrived on Sunday (February 6), but a C17 aircraft is "designed to airdrop 102 paratroopers and their equipment," according to the Air Force website.On Saturday a small plane carrying the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army Major General Christopher Donahue, landed at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport following a few planes with U.S. military equipment and an "advance group."Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told media that the first group of American soldiers from an elite unit, and that more planes would be landing in the coming hours.On Wednesday U.S. president Joe Biden ordered nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania, as Washington moves to reassure jittery NATO allies.The Pentagon said that around 1,700 service members, mainly from the 82nd Airborne Division, would deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland.Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine but has deployed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and says it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Kyiv.

  • U.S. airborne troops arrive in Poland

    More of the 82nd Airborne is expected.

  • Booker scores 38, NBA-best Suns hang on, beat Bulls 127-124

    Devin Booker scored 38 points, and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns hung on to beat the Chicago Bulls 127-124 on Monday night. The Suns led by as many as 27 points in the third quarter and withstood a push down the stretch to win for the 13th time in 14 games. Booker hit the 30-point mark for the third time in four games.

  • Ex-Air Force sergeant to change plea in officer killing

    Steven Carrillo is scheduled to change his plea Friday at a federal court in San Francisco, according to court records.

  • 7 Ultra-Rare Precious Stones We Saw at the Tuscon Gem Shows

    Demand for exceptional colored gems is high; so are prices.

  • 4 key takeaways from Doug Pederson’s first press conference as Jags’ HC

    Doug Pederson impressed in his initial presser and gave us several key takeaways in the process.

  • Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau moving past Julius Randle’s computer-knocking flareup: ‘Computers are part of the NBA’

    “Computers are part of the NBA"!

  • Biden, Democrats, and America All Have Reason to Be Optimistic

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyPresident Joe Biden is an optimist. It’s just who he is. Almost every time he speaks in public he talks about American “possibilities” and his belief that a better future lies ahead.That optimism might seem out of place based on many of the commentaries marking the completion of the president’s first year in office. But, contrary to conventional wisdom, not only does Biden have reason for optimism as he looks ahead to 2022, so do his fell

  • West Palm Beach police give update on investigation into deadly bridge fall

    West Palm Beach police give update on investigation into deadly bridge fall

  • Opinion: Big Air jump facility might be the Beijing Games' best idea

    At Beijing's Big Air jump facility, every minute, you’re going to see something done on skis that it would never occur to most humans to try.

  • Review: The long-delayed 'Death on the Nile' runs aground

    Kenneth Branagh's Agatha Christie adaptation “Death on the Nile” begins with a flashback to the trenches of World War I before shifting to 1930s London two decades later, but that’s nothing compared to the time that's passed since Branagh's preceding 2017 whodunit “Murder on the Orient Express.” It was an unexpected box-office hit, and a sequel, with Branagh again directing and returning as the mustachioed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, was quickly ordered up with visions of something like a Christie-verse. One of its stars, Armie Hammer, plunged into scandal, and the studio reportedly considered reshooting the film with another actor.

  • Ball, Murray to replace Durant, Green in NBA All-Star Game

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray were named to the NBA All-Star Game on Monday as injury replacements for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. The league also announced that Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who was selected as a reserve, will replace Durant as a starter.

  • Joe Blundo: Joe Rogan ruckus inspires rewrite of classic rock 'n' roll lyrics

    Joe Blundo takes a turn at rewriting tunes from Neil Young and Joni Mitchell to put the Joe Rogan-Spotify squabble in a new light.

  • There’s Never Been a Worse Time to Buy a Home in a Poll of U.S. Households

    (Bloomberg) -- The share of Americans who say it’s a good time to buy a house hit an all-time low of 25% in a monthly Fannie Mae survey.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActU.S. Stocks Tick Higher; Treasury Selloff Wanes: Markets WrapThe pandemic-era surge in U.S. housing price

  • Ethics groups want investigation of free help Cuomo received

    Good government groups say New York's ethics commission should investigate whether former Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke the law by accepting free help from a group of former aides who worked to defend him against sexual harassment allegations. When Cuomo's first accusers came forward, he turned to a team of outside advisers — former members of his administration — who provided the Democrat with strategic advice and public relations help. New York’s gift ban doesn’t apply to family members or friends, and Cuomo’s attorney, Jim McGuire, said simply seeking advice from longtime allies in a crisis breaks no law.