Suit blames railroad bridge clog in deadly Tennessee floods

The address of a utility building is painted on the back as it sits lodged against a bridge with other debris, Aug. 25, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Ten families are suing CSX Transportation for up to $450 million over flooding that killed 20 people in Tennessee last year, claiming a clog underneath the railroad giant's bridge in rural Waverly allowed a “deadly tidal wave” to form. The lawsuit filed Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in circuit court in Humphreys County claims the bottlenecked culvert and the earthen railbed supporting CSX's elevated tracks formed a man-made dam, impeding the normal flow of Trace Creek. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JONATHAN MATTISE
·4 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ten families are suing CSX Transportation for up to $450 million over flooding that killed 20 people in Tennessee last year, claiming a clog underneath the railroad giant's bridge in rural Waverly allowed a “deadly tidal wave” to form.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in circuit court in Humphreys County claims the bottlenecked culvert and the earthen railbed supporting CSX's elevated tracks formed a man-made dam, impeding the normal flow of Trace Creek. When the railbed collapsed, it released a "a torrent of millions of gallons of water" during the August 2021 floods, the lawsuit says.

In a statement, CSX declined to comment on specifics of the lawsuit, but called the rain in August 2021 an “an unprecedented and extraordinary event," while offering their “most heartfelt thoughts" to the families affected. The company said its track and related infrastructure are “maintained and regularly inspected in accordance with CSX policies, which meet or exceed federal regulations.”

More than 500 homes and 50 businesses suffered damage, as gushing water swept people away and left others stranded on trees, in attics and on rooftops. The National Weather Service said nearly 21 inches (53 centimeters) of rain fell in 24 hours in nearby McEwen, a 24-hour total precipitation record for the state of Tennessee.

The lawsuit claims CSX knew its culvert regularly plugged up with debris and could turn its tracks into a dangerous dam because the company experienced the problem elsewhere, including in New York state, where floods occurred in July 2021 and state officials threatened to sue in 2019 over a culvert issue.

The lawsuit also names nearby residents James and Sherry Hughey as defendants, alleging they let CSX use their property as a basin for water that would pool behind the tracks and to store debris they removed from the culvert on the creek bank, which the next heavy rain would wash back into the creek, blocking the culvert again.

“Inevitably, without the free flow of water through the Culvert, the pressure of millions of gallons of water diverted from the rain-swelled Trace Creek caused a sudden failure of CSX’s Railbed Dam, releasing a deadly wall of water into the heart of Waverly," the lawsuit says.

A voicemail left with a number listed for James Hughey was not immediately returned.

The families who sued include some who lost loved ones in the rush of water. The lawsuit claims CSX had ample warning from meteorologists about an impending deluge of rain and even saw part of a railbed in nearby McEwen collapse from stormwater earlier on the day of the floods.

The lawsuit alleges that CSX's “only action in response to the washout of its tracks near McEwen was to protect its own economic interests by suspending its train operations around Waverly.”

“This initial washout near McEwen occurred hours before the Railbed Dam near the Trace Creek Bridge catastrophically failed, which, again, afforded CSX hours to act to remove any debris clogging the Culvert; and, if this task proved too great, more than sufficient time to pick up a phone and warn Waverly’s police and emergency responders of the imminent danger facing the community,” the lawsuit says.

One of the plaintiffs, Matthew Rigney, said in a news release that he managed to find his two older kids when 7 feet (2.1 meters) of water crashed into his house, but his 7-month-old twins drowned.

"Every day since, I’ve been wracked with guilt that I couldn’t protect them, but I believe that guilt should rest with CSX,” Rigney said.

The city of Waverly and its residents are still grappling with the aftermath of the floods.

State officials are moving forward with plans to relocate Waverly Elementary and Waverly Junior High, which suffered damage during floods — luckily, not on a school day.

Humphreys County commissioners have said they won’t push to rebuild a low-income public housing complex near the creek after families testified that they don’t want to go back.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced a study of the creek in the wake of the floods.

And the U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to study whether improvements through the Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations Program could help curb flooding in Trace Creek in Humphreys County, and specifically in Waverly.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Scar in people’s hearts:' Families of Waverly flood victims sue CSX for $450M

    Seventeen family members, for themselves and their loved ones, are suing the railroad company CSX Transportation and a local pair of property owners.

  • Kimball Twp. family flees vacation rental in Tennessee wildfire

    To learn more about how to help fire victims, visit Mountain Tought nonprofit at mountaintough.org/.

  • Georgia legislature drifts right in 2022 election year

    In the final hours of its 2022 session, Georgia's General Assembly pivoted from celebrating a towering bipartisan mental health overhaul to bitterly debating Republican efforts to ban transgender girls from playing sports — one of many about-faces in a year when the GOP is squarely focused on upcoming election primaries. Driving the dynamic was the need for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to shore up his conservative credentials against a challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, as well other lawmakers' bids for statewide office. Kemp ran through a laundry list of achievements as he addressed lawmakers late Monday, calling the session “historic” and noting achievements including $5,000 pay raises for university and state employees and $2,000 raises for teachers that he proposed and lawmakers approved.

  • Officers won't be charged in fatal shooting at McDonald's

    Officials say four Maryland police officers won’t be charged in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Black man in a McDonald’s drive-thru last summer

  • State worker accused of using fake belly to pretend she’s pregnant skirts prison in GA

    The state attorney general’s office said she received 265 hours of paid leave for the alleged pregnancy.

  • Scoop: Team Schumer voices doubts about Garcetti’s chances for India

    Chuck Schumer’s team is privately acknowledging to Senate Democrats that Eric Garcetti doesn’t currently have 50 votes within their caucus to be confirmed as ambassador to India, congressional aides tell Axios.Why it matters: The comments by the Senate majority leader’s office, delivered Wednesday through his legislative director during a call with other LDs, mean the Los Angeles mayor is unlikely to receive a floor vote any time soon. Garcetti was formally nominated eight months ago.Stay on top

  • The Mini Skirt Trend Isn't Only For the Young

    The generation that came of age with the micro mini's first wave are now in their 60s, 70s, and 80s. Why should they be deprived of the trend they helped invent?

  • After Trump backed her foe, SC's Mace says she raised $1M

    U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina raised more than $1 million in the first quarter of this year, the bulk of that haul coming in the weeks after former President Donald Trump threw his backing behind one of her GOP primary opponents. The bulk of that — about 83%, or $970,000 — came during February and March, after Trump had announced his support for Katie Arrington, the former state lawmaker challenging Mace for the Republican nomination in the 1st District. The haul also represented Mace's biggest of this campaign cycle, during which she has raised a total of about $4.2 million and has about $2.3 million cash on hand, the Republican told AP.

  • We asked Peyton Manning: Can your new Kennessee bourbon bring these rival states together?

    Previous bourbons from Sweetens Cove Spirits, co-founded by Peyton Manning, have been priced at $200. The new Kennessee bourbon is more accessible.

  • South Carolina's Dawn Staley aims to give 2022 women's championship net to Black journalists

    South Carolina coach Dawn Staley wants the netlace to represent something more than a title game win. She seeks to give it to Black Journalists.

  • Trial testimony: Vatican wanted to pay off London broker

    The former head of the Vatican’s financial watchdog testified Tuesday that the agency launched an intelligence investigation into a suspicious London real estate deal after it learned about it but had no power to stop the Vatican secretariat of state from concluding it. The testimony by defendant Rene Bruelhart in the Vatican’s big fraud and extortion trial again put the spotlight on Pope Francis and the No. 2 in the secretariat of state, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, who Bruelhart said made clear the deal had to be concluded “under any circumstances.” The Vatican’s payment of 15 million euros to Italian broker Gianluigi Torzi to get full ownership of the building is at the heart of the trial into the London property, which has grown to include other financial charges.

  • Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster

    STORY: Pakistan plunged into political crisis on Sunday after Prime Minister Imran Khan dissolved parliament, thwarting an impending no-confidence vote that he was widely expected to lose. The opposition blames Khan for failing to crack down on corruption and revive the economy, which has been struggling with high inflation and widening deficits.A successful no-confidence vote would have opened the door to power for the opposition. Khan is now instead seeking fresh elections and has said - without evidence - that the move to oust him was orchestrated by the United States.The U.S. has denied any involvement.But Khan also said his claims of foreign interference were accepted by the country's national security body."It was confirmed that this plan (to oust me) was from abroad which was interference in Pakistan’s internal politics. And the basis of this no confidence vote was from abroad.""When the country’s highest national security body confirms this, then the proceedings were irrelevant, the numbers were irrelevant.”The opposition has called Khan's blocking of the vote 'unconstitutional' and has vowed to fight it. The Supreme Court said it would take up the matter on Monday, though Khan's fate is not immediately clear. Khan lost his majority in parliament after allies quit his coalition government and some others defected within his party. Pakistan is a nuclear-armed nation of more than 220 million people. No prime minister has finished a full five-year term since its independence from Britain in 1947.

  • State utilities don’t even blink when forced to pay for their misdeeds

    What the state’s Public Utilities Commission did in February shows just why these big companies don’t bat an eye when penalized:

  • US: Discrimination based on opioid treatment violates law

    A deepening opioid epidemic is prompting the U.S. Department of Justice to warn about discrimination against those who are prescribed medication to treat their addictions. In guidelines published Tuesday, the department's Civil Rights Division said employers, health care providers, law enforcement agencies that operate jails and others are violating the Americans with Disabilities Act if they discriminate against people for taking prescription drugs to treat opioid use disorder.

  • Northrop Grumman and AT&T are creating a "military Internet of Things"

    Defense giant Northrop Grumman and AT&T are partnering to create what will be a "military Internet of Things" where sensors, weapons and data will all be connected by a 5G network.Driving the news: Kathy Warden, Northrop Grumman CEO and president, announced the partnership Tuesday at the Axios What's Next summit in Washington, D.C. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe project is a "joint research and development framework" betwee

  • Wimbledon in talks with Government amid reports of ban on Russian players

    A decision is set to be announced ahead of the entry deadline in mid-May, with the tournament scheduled to take place from June 27 to July 10.

  • French Open has no plans to ban Daniil Medvedev from this year's tournament

    The French Open has no immediate plans to ban Daniil Medvedev from this year’s tournament, despite Wimbledon being ready to exclude him over fears a Russian triumph could boost the Vladimir Putin regime.

  • Second Nashville 'Fashion Party' host now indicted on health order violation charges

    Christopher Eubank, 41, has now been indicted on three counts of recklessly violating a public emergency health order after the 2020 Nashville party.

  • Ex-state official who faked 3 pregnancies pleads guilty to fraud charges

    A friend said that in the same time period, she faked planning two weddings, even coming up with a fake groom.

  • Images Show Russia Used Cluster Bombs, Hit Civilian Targets in Mariupol

    A WSJ analysis of videos, photos and satellite images from four weeks in March reveals how Russian forces destroyed civilian infrastructure through a series of shellings, with remnants of weapons indicating the use of cluster bombs. Photo illustration: Laura Kammermann