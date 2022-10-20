Suit: Caseworker sexually assaulted 2 women

Oct. 20—ELKHART — A former drug court caseworker who admitted to sexually assaulting a participant now faces a number of claims in a lawsuit brought by two women.

Peter Carpenter, 51, received a six-year sentence after he admitted to a charge of sexual misconduct by a government service provider. A jail inmate who had Carpenter as her case manager in the Elkhart County Drug Court program in 2020 said he sexually assaulted her in his private office, where he would often bring her for meetings.