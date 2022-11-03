Suit: House candidate negligently stored gun used in killing

Nov. 3—Gary A. Giannelli, the Republican candidate for state representative in the 31st District in Glastonbury, is facing a lawsuit alleging that he negligently allowed his adult son, Francis Giannelli, access to a handgun that the younger man is accused of using in a 2019 fatal shooting.

GUN SUIT

PLAINTIFF: Susan E. Thompson, administrator of estate of Robert S. Thompson, who was killed at age 35 in a shooting in Preston

DEFENDANT: Gary A. Giannelli of Glastonbury

ALLEGATION: That Gary Giannelli negligently stored the handgun that his adult son, Francis Giannelli, used in the shooting

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in New London Superior Court on behalf of Susan E. Thompson, the administrator of the estate of Robert S. Thompson, who was killed in the shooting.

The shooting occurred as Robert Thompson, 35, was sitting in a pickup truck stopped at a red light on Route 2A in Preston around 1:27 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2019, according to the lawsuit. He suffered a neck wound and was pronounced dead at a hospital less than an hour later, the suit says.

Francis Giannelli, now 28, is facing a murder charge based on the accusation that he fired the fatal shot from a Mercedes that pulled up next to the pickup truck at the light. His trial is scheduled to start Nov. 30 in the New London court.

The suit, filed by lawyer Shelley L. Graves, alleges that the "compact" .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun used in the shooting belonged to Gary Giannelli.

It says Gary Giannelli stored the gun on a bookcase in his bedroom, with a gunlock. But it adds that the lock's keys were kept in the same room and that Gary Giannelli had informed his son of the locations of the gun and the keys.

The suit says Francis Giannelli had a key to his father's Glastonbury home and had his father's permission "to come and go as he pleased."

At times, the lawsuit says, Gary Giannelli kept the gun in the pickup truck's glove box, adding that Francis Giannelli had keys to the truck and his father's permission to drive it.

Several times before the shooting, Gary Giannelli had discovered that Francis had taken the handgun without his permission for purposes that included self-protection, the suit alleges. It also says Gary Giannelli had permitted Francis to use the gun for target practice, even though he knew his son didn't have a valid pistol permit.

Moreover, the suit says, Gary Giannelli knew his son was a member of, or seeking membership in, "certain motorcycle clubs with reputations for criminal activity, including Ruthless 4 Life and the Mongols."

About two weeks before the shooting, the suit says, Francis Giannelli told his father that he feared for his safety and the safety of his father and family because "he had reason to believe that a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle club was looking for him."

Several days before the shooting, the suit continues, Francis Giannelli told his father that he had agreed to protect a mixed martial arts fighter during an event at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Oct. 25, 2019.

The suit charges that Gary Giannelli had reason to know that his son was likely to take his handgun based on his knowledge of his son's "immature character, inexperience, poor judgment, and unstable emotional state." Other factors the suit says should have warned Gary Giannelli that his son would take the gun were his son's history of doing so, his son's "association with motorcycle clubs with reputations for criminal activity," and his son's fear that he was "in danger from other persons."

Gary Giannelli declined to comment on the lawsuit Thursday, and his lawyer, Jonathan W. Kelly, couldn't be reached immediately.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.