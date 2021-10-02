Suit: Prison guard told inmate to kill herself hours before suicide

Oct. 2—WILKES-BARRE — According to a lawsuit filed early last month, the family of Hailey Povisil claims she was told by a corrections officer to kill herself.

Only eight hours later, she was found dead, hanging in her cell.

Povisil, 21, according to previous reporting, was found unresponsive in her cell at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Jan. 9, 2018, and was pronounced dead a short time later at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

At the time of her death, Povisil was the fourth female inmate to die at the prison in less than a year.

Court records show Sarah Schiavone and Mickayla Meredick, administrators of Povisil's estate, filed the suit against Luzerne County in early September, also naming as defendants Correct Care Solutions and parent-company Wellpath, who provide medical services within the correctional facility; along with the corrections officer with whom Povisil allegedly had a confrontation shortly before her passing. The suit says Wellpath ran medical procedures in the prison under the name Correct Care Solutions, or CCS.

Schiavone and Meredick filed their suit through attorney Barry H. Dyller of the Wilkes-Barre law firm Dyller & Solomon.

While the suit was initially filed in Luzerne County court, a filing this week shows that the parties have agreed to have the case be moved into federal court.

The suit alleges years of misconduct on the part of the prison, which they say coalesced into Povisil's death. According to the suit, the prison had last received consultation in suicide prevention in prisons in 2003.

"Upon information and belief, given the multiple female LCCF inmates who committed suicide in 2017 and 2018, LCCF either did not implement recommendations by the suicide prevention consultant, or over time became lax in anti-suicide training and protocols," the suit reads.

The suit goes on to suggest that the same consultant released a new training curriculum in 2016, but that the prison ultimately declined to undergo the training, with Dyller's suit claiming that this decision was made to avoid causing conflicts with officers who were not receptive to trainings.

"Luzerne County thus made a deliberate choice not to 'waste' its money on a comprehensive suicide prevention guide and training program because LCCF's officers do not like training," the suit reads.

According to the suit, Povisil was incarcerated on Jan. 6, 2018. Previous reporting shows she was locked up on a bench warrant for failure to appear for a court proceeding.

The suit openly acknowledges that Povisil was a heroin addict, noting that she injected as many as 35 bags of heroin daily. The suit says CCS's records show that Povisil's daily heroin use had doubled over the course of the year leading up to her death.

The suit claims that, before her death, Povisil was suffering from withdrawal symptoms due to her heroin addiction. The suit claims Povisil soiled herself and vomited on herself, but that LCCF and CCS staff did not provide assistance.

In addition to her addiction problems, the suit says Povisil also suffered from severe mental health issues, having been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety.

"CCS's and Luzerne County's records reveal that they knew that Ms. Povisil had been hospitalized for her mental illnesses at least five times in the previous six to seven years," the suit says, before going on to suggest that those same records "reveal that they knew that Ms. Povisil had been contemplating suicide less than a year prior to her Jan. 6, 2018, incarceration."

The suit says Povisil was placed on suicide watch when she was first incarcerated. On Jan. 9, the suit says Povisil was begging for help from her withdrawal symptoms.

"Upon information and belief, Luzerne County correctional officer defendant ... chose not to help Ms. Povisil, and not to contact a medical or psychiatric professional to help Ms. Povisil," the suit says. "Instead, [corrections officer] responded to Ms. Povisil by stating, 'F— you b—, go ahead and kill yourself.'"

The suit does not specify exactly how this information is known to the plaintiffs.

The suit does go on to say, though, that Povisil was taken off suicide watch that day, and that she was found dead eight hours later after hanging herself with a sheet.

"Only after Ms. Povisil's death — the fourth female LCCF inmate death in less than eight months — did any defendant decide to review polices and procedures at LCCF," the suit says. "Only after Ms. Povisil's death did Luzerne County consider that it might be a good idea to assess why multiple female LCCF inmates were taking their own lives or dying from otherwise preventable causes. And Luzerne County only considered such an assessment due to fear of litigation, as evidenced by the involvement of Luzerne County's litigation attorney."

The suit is claiming that the defendants named violated Povisil's constitutionally ensured rights by refusing to provide medical care that lead to her death. The plaintiffs are seeking damages to be determined by a judge.