Suit: School ban on Black Lives Matter shirts discriminatory

10
·1 min read

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia school district is being sued by students who say they were barred from wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts to school events while their white peers regularly wear shirts printed with Confederate flags.

The lawsuit was filed last week in U.S. District Court against school administrators in Effingham County. It says the district's unfair application of its dress code is part of a broader pattern of discrimination and “deliberate indifference to acts of racial animosity” that violate the civil rights of Black students.

School administrators in Effingham County have cited a districtwide policy prohibiting clothing that “may contribute to disruption,” the lawsuit says, to keep students from wearing Black Lives Matter shirts.

One of the student plaintiffs was denied entry to a high school football game because she wore a Black Lives Matter shirt, the lawsuit said. It alleges that white students in the school district regularly wear shirts printed with Confederate flags.

Effingham County School Superintendent Yancy Ford said in a statement to news outlets that the district had not yet been served with the lawsuit. He said any response to its claims would be made in court.

The lawsuit lists as plaintiffs three unnamed Black teenagers who attend high school in Effingham County, where 65,000 people live in rural and suburban communities west of Savannah. The complaint was filed by the mother of one of the teens acting as their attorney.

Recommended Stories

  • Missing barber identified months after body found, Michigan wife says. ‘Hardest days’

    Police described the man’s death as a “very tragic case.” The barber was also a beloved husband and father.

  • Driver carjacked at gunpoint after dropping off family at Orlando International Airport

    Orlando police said the person who carjacked someone at Orlando International Airport is still on the run.

  • Head of Florida Democrats resigns after disastrous midterms

    The head of the Florida Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous midterm election in the onetime battleground state. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a whopping 20 points and the GOP flipped two key counties, including the once-Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade. In announcing his resignation, Manny Diaz, chair of the Florida Democrats, sent a long letter Monday to the state’s executive committee members complaining about a lack of resources, a lack of volunteers to knock on doors and a failure to present unified messaging.

  • USC's Reggie Bush, Tebow make College Football Hall of Fame

    Reggie Bush, whose Heisman Trophy victory for Southern California in 2005 was vacated because of NCAA violations, was among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday. Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman in 2007, was also elected to the hall by the National Football Foundation, along with Dwight Freeney of Syracuse; Luke Kuechly of Boston College; LaMichael James of Oregon; and Michael Bishop of Kansas State.

  • Bellingham man who previously sexually assaulted child arrested for assaulting another

    The man was arrested after a multi-state warrant for his arrest was issued late last year, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records.

  • BLM founder says cousin was killed by LAPD: "Keenan deserves to be alive right now"

    Keenan Anderson leaves behind a young son after a fatal interaction with the LAPD.

  • Biden's Border Visit Draws Pleas For More Funds and Abbott's Scathing Rebuke

    As Air Force One landed for Joe Biden’s first visit to the border as President on Sunday, the governor of Texas was on the tarmac waiting for him. Republican Greg Abbott, who has spent Texas state funds in recent months to bus migrants to Washington, D.C., greeted the President at the bottom of the stairs and then handed him a letter saying his visit was “two years late,” and that the “chaos” enveloping the border was his fault for failing to enforce immigration laws.

  • To combat racism, city ends credit checks for prospective cops

    The city of Madison, Wisconsin, will no longer conduct credit checks on prospective police officers, a decision that follows a […] The post To combat racism, city ends credit checks for prospective cops appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Small businesses to tackle long list of challenges in 2023

    Small businesses face a mix of old and new challenges as 2023 begins. A looming recession, still high (although easing) inflation and labor woes are some of issues carrying over from 2022 that small businesses will have to tackle. There are also new regulatory wrinkles, such as a proposed change in how to classify gig workers and more states requiring pay transparency.

  • Ticket prices dropping for UGA football national championship game

    Ticket prices are falling for the College Football Playoff national championship game between UGA and TCU.

  • 49ers favored by 10, Vikings and Cowboys each favored by 3 in NFC wild card round

    The betting lines are out for the NFC wild card round, and the 49ers are unsurprisingly heavy favorites. San Francisco is a 10-point favorite over Seattle in the wild card round. The 49ers beat the Seahawks twice this season, 27-7 in San Francisco in Week Two and 21-13 in Seattle in Week 15. The Vikings [more]

  • US justice department investigating papers stored at Biden’s former institute

    Classified documents found by president’s personal lawyers while closing out office at UPenn’s Biden Center for Diplomacy

  • 5 Suspects Arrested Over Murder of LGBTQ+ Activist

    One of the suspects detained by police is a long-time friend of the well-known Kenyan activist.

  • Forest lizards genetically morph to survive life in the city

    Lizards that once dwelled in forests but now slink around urban areas have genetically morphed to survive life in the city, researchers have found. The Puerto Rican crested anole, a brown lizard with a bright orange throat fan, has sprouted special scales to better cling to smooth surfaces like walls and windows and grown larger limbs to sprint across open areas, scientists say. “We are watching evolution as it’s unfolding,” said Kristin Winchell, a biology professor at NYU and main author of the study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

  • Thailand U-turns on COVID vaccination rule for visitors

    Thailand has rescinded an entry policy announced at the weekend requiring visitors to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, its health minister said on Monday, citing sufficient immunisation levels in China and globally. Anutin Charnvirakul said checking evidence of vaccinations was inconvenient and a panel of heath experts had agreed to withdraw the new rule, which was announced on Saturday by aviation authorities ahead of an expected deluge of visitors from China, where COVID-19 cases have surged. "Showing proof of vaccination would be cumbersome and inconvenient, and so the group's decision is that it is unnecessary," Anutin told reporters.

  • NC shouldn’t spend millions on a bridge to get people to the Outer Banks faster | Opinion

    As sea-level rise accelerates, easing access to NC’s barrier islands shouldn’t be the priority. | NC Voices

  • Ohio's House Bill 6 corruption case: 'It's all systems go,' former federal prosecutor says

    In recent months, pieces have fallen into place for the federal government to move forward on the biggest public corruption case in state history.

  • Peru's mining south, rocked by violence, braces for 'endless battle'

    In Peru's south, a mining region that has been roiled by deadly protests over the ouster of former leftist President Pedro Castillo, protest leaders say they are ready for an "endless battle" against the government, threatening to destabilize the deeply divided Andean nation. Seventeen protesters were killed on Monday in the southern province of Puno in the worst day of violence since Castillo's Dec. 7 dramatic removal, which has seen a total of 39 people killed in protests and seven more in related accidents. The anger in the Andean south looks likely to harden, protest leaders told Reuters, a major risk to firms in the world's no. 2 copper producer, home to large mines including MMG Ltd's Las Bambas and Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde.

  • Trump calls for primary challengers to McConnell, GOP senators who vote with him

    Former President Trump on Monday urged Republicans to stake out primary challenges against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other GOP senators who vote with the leader. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump congratulated House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for winning a long, contentious Speakership vote before telling his followers that…

  • Storms in norther California cause flooding

    A deadly storm continues to bear down on California as floods wreak havoc throughout the state.