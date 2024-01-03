Suit seeks to boot Rep. Scott Perry from ballot for allegedly violating the 14th Amendment

The Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is getting quite a workout this election cycle.

A lawsuit filed in Colorado was successful in its effort to remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s ballot for violating its provisions. The Maine Secretary of State cited it in her ruling to remove Trump from the ballot. Efforts in other states are also underway to remove the now-under-indictment former president from the ballot for allegedly engaging “in insurrection or rebellion against the (United States), given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof,” as stated in the Civil-War era amendment’s third section.

A lawsuit filed this week seeks to have U.S. Rep. Scott Perry removed from the ballot for allegedly violating the Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment through his efforts to assist in former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Now, Harrisburg-based activist Gene Stilp has filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court seeking to have Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry removed from the ballot for violating Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment.

The suit, filed Tuesday, asks the court to “declare that Scott Perry engaged in insurrectionist activity and/or supported insurrectionist activities and that the restrictions of the Fourteenth Amendment, Section Three, apply to Scott Perry thus eliminating Scott Perry from the ballot for representative to Congress.”

It also seeks to have Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State Albert Schmidt rule whether Perry’s actions after the 2020 presidential election disqualify the congressman from holding office.

Stilp said that Perry’s “own actions and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election” in violation of the 14th Amendment led to the suit.

“Where the United States Constitution is involved,” Stilp said, “Scott Perry cannot get off scot-free.”

The suit cites Perry’s involvement in attempting to replace duly elected electors with a slate of electors that would vote against certifying the election results and his attempts on Jan. 6, 2021, to block certification of the election results in Congress.

It also cited Perry’s legal entanglements, including the seizure of his cell phone last summer and the litigation that has resulted. It also cited the content of some of his texts that were inadvertently released in a court document. Those texts, according to the suit, illustrated Perry’s involvement in efforts to overturn the results of the election.

Perry does not face charges in the federal or state criminal cases involving the efforts of Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the election.

The suit, Stilp pointed out, asserts that “it is not necessary for a person to be convicted of a crime for the disqualification language in the Fourteenth Amendment, Section Three, to apply.”

Stilp said, “It is not necessary for an insurrection to be violent and have people taking over buildings. Attempts at insurrection can be non-violent and quietly orchestrated as in the attempt to overturn the certification process using false certification certificates from false sets of electors.”

In a statement reported by the Associated Press, Perry’s attorney, John P. Rowley, predicted the suit would not be successful and that the U.S. Supreme Court will rule that efforts to remove Trump from state ballots on the same grounds are invalid.

“This lawsuit was filed by a partisan activist who clearly has no regard or understanding of how our Democratic Republic works,” Rowley wrote. “It is but the latest effort by an extremist to disqualify a duly elected official with whom he disagrees. We are confident the Supreme Court will put an end to this lunacy.”

