Suit seeks to throw suspended attorney Ben Dusing off the ballot in Family Court race

A Kenton County attorney has filed a lawsuit seeking to remove suspended lawyer Ben Dusing from the ballot in a three-way race for Family Court.

The suit filed March 15 says Dusing no longer meets the constitutional requirement for the office that says a candidate must be a licensed attorney. The suit was filed by Brian Halloran, a Fort Wright attorney.

The Courier Journal reported Feb. 24 that Dusing, who threatened two attorneys in a profanity-laced video, has been temporarily suspended by the Kentucky Supreme Court.

The court said an inquiry commission had found probable cause to believe either that Dusing "poses a substantial threat of harm to his clients or the public or that he is mentally disabled and lacks the mental fitness to continue to practice law."

The Kentucky secretary of state’s office said Dusing, who filed in January to run for Family Court in Kenton County, may continue to campaign, but any voter or opponent could challenge his qualifications.

Halloran said in an interview he filed the suit in part because "nobody else was stepping up to do it. Everybody is scared of Ben, and I am not," he said.

He also said he felt a duty to file the challenge as an officer of the court.

Halloran’s lawsuit seeks to strike Dusing from the ballot and to block the secretary of state from counting any ballots cast for him.

Dusing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Northern Kentucky Tribune reported Wednesday that Dusing said he is heading later this week to the Polish-Ukrainian border to help refugees fleeing the Soviet Union’s assault on Ukraine.

The story said he has “time on his hands” and speaks Russian, having studied it in college in St. Petersburg and Moscow.

The Courier Journal reported Nov. 2 that the Kenton Family Court judge presiding in two custody disputes involving Dusing referred him to the Kenton Commonwealth’s Attorney for threatening to “blow up” the judge’s staff attorney, as well as the attorney for his ex-fiancée.

Dusing said he had not threatened physical violence but instead vowed to expose their alleged misconduct in family court.

But the Ohio Supreme Court, also temporarily suspended Dusing's license in that state, saying he "has a history of domestic violence and has made multiple threatening statements towards women and one of his children … including direct statements or insinuations that he was going to kill them."

Bar Association counsel said in moving for Dusing's suspension that the judge in his custody cases claimed Dusing offered one of the custody experts involved in the case $5,000 if he would mark a report as "preliminary."

