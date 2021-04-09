Suit: Virginia police threatened man during stop
A Black and Latino U.S. Army lieutenant is suing two Virginia police officers who drew their guns and pepper-sprayed him during a traffic stop. (April 9)
A Black and Latino U.S. Army lieutenant is suing two Virginia police officers who drew their guns and pepper-sprayed him during a traffic stop. (April 9)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop last December during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution before pepper-spraying him and knocking him to the ground. Body camera footage shows Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, was dressed in uniform with his hands held in the air outside the driver's side window as he told the armed officers, "I'm honestly afraid to get out.” In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated during the traffic stop in the town of Windsor.
A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers who pointed their guns and pepper-sprayed him during a routine traffic stop.
Army officer sues Virginia cops, saying his rights were violated after video shows officers pull weapons and pepper-spray him in December traffic stop.
U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario told police he was “honestly afraid to get out” of his SUV, according to video of the incident. "You should be,” one officer said.
Luke Ball also quit as congressman’s communications director last week
A day after the jury in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin heard testimony from a medical examiner and forensic pathologist, “Saturday Night Live” delivered a cold open sketch responding to the trial. Chauvin was not portrayed. Instead, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon and Alex Moffat played “Eye on Minnesota” news […]
The movie buff chosen for this task will also be asked to post their film opinions on social media.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) doubled down Friday night, saying he's not "going anywhere," and vowing, "I have not yet begun to fight," amid a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations. What he's saying: “I’m built for the battle, and I’m not going anywhere,” Gaetz, who denies the allegations, said during a Women for America First event at the Trump National Doral Miami resort.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes and has repeatedly denied allegations of being sexually involved with a 17-year-old and claims that he shared naked images of women with other Congress members.He told Axios in an interview last month that the investigation is "rooted in an extortion effort against my family for $25 million."“The smears against me range from distortions of my personal life, to wild — and I mean wild — conspiracy theories," Gaetz said Friday. "I won’t be intimidated by the lying media, and I won’t be extorted by a former DOJ official and the crooks he is working with. The truth will prevail,” he added, speaking to The Women for America First group. The big picture: The House Ethics Committee announced earlier Friday it has launched a probe into the Florida congressman.The panel said it is aware of allegations that Gaetz "may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift."Go deeper: GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger calls for Rep. Matt Gaetz to resignLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
China's antitrust regulator doled out a record 18.2 billion yuan fine to e-commerce giant Alibaba on Saturday for abusing its market dominance. The figure is equivalent to $2.8 billion and 4 percent of the company's domestic annual sales. Additionally, Alibaba will have to revamp its operations and submit a "self-examination compliance report" within three years, per The Wall Street Journal. Considering the penalty far surpasses Qualcomm's previous record $975 million fine in terms of raw money (relatively that was a bigger hit) it seems like a real blow to Alibaba, especially since its founder Jack Ma remains under heavy government scrutiny after criticizing Beijing's regulatory restrictions. But it may actually be a weight off the company's shoulders, at least for now. "China's record fine on Alibaba may lift the regulatory uncertainty that has weighed on the company since the start of an anti-monopoly probe in late December," Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Vey Sern-Ling and Tiffany Tam said. They described the fine as a small price to pay for some clarity. The fine alone shouldn't be too much to worry about for Alibaba, suggested Jeffrey Towson, a former professor at Peking University's Guanghua School of Management. "That is serious money, but it's not going to hinder their development," he told the Journal. In a statement, Alibaba said it "accepts the penalty with sincerity and will ensure its compliance with determination." That said, Bloomberg called the Alibaba investigation "one of the opening salvos in a campaign seemingly designed to curb the power of China's internet leaders and their billionaire founders" like Ma, so there may be more to come. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyHow red states silence urban voters
Daniel Rodriguez's slick striking was the catalyst to a convincing victory over Mike Perry at UFC on ABC 2.
‘Is every black kid a criminal or owns a gun because they have dreads?’ a family member questioned after the traumatic incident. A viral video shows a family lying to the Toronto Police during a disagreement, claiming the Black family on the opposing side had a gun. In video footage uploaded to Instagram by Tessah Janae Munroe, a professional hairstylist, her family is threatened with police presence by landlords of a rental property last Saturday.
George Clooney is currently on location in the Boston area while shooting his upcoming film, The Tender Bar, with Ben Affleck
Southern border coordinator Roberta Jacobson’s last day in the Biden White House will be at the end of April before she retires, she announced on Friday.Why it matters: The former ambassador to Mexico has been at the forefront of the administration’s efforts to handle the surge of migrants at the border — which shows no sign of stopping. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeJacobson’s departure comes after there were more illegal border crossings in March than in any single month in 15 years on top of record numbers of unaccompanied minors overwhelming government immigration and shelter systems. Between the lines: Jacobson has appeared at the White House podium to explain the situation at the southern border and the administration’s efforts to manage it. Just more than two weeks ago, she and other top administration officials met with Mexican officials to address ways to stem the flow of migration to the U.S.-Mexico border. What they're saying: "Ambassador Roberta Jacobson's leadership in serving as the Special Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Southwest Border at the National Security Council has been an invaluable contribution to the Biden-Harris Administration and to the United States," National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement Friday.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
Compared to trains in other developed countries, the U.S. rail system is downright sluggish. But would a system of ultra-fast trains make sense for America?
Caron Nazario is suing two Winsor, Virginia, police officers after he was stopped, pepper-sprayed and forcibly removed from his car during a traffic stop.
Next week on The Young and the Restless.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for the "worrying" developments in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region to come to an end after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul, adding Turkey was ready to provide any necessary support. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held more than three hours of talks with Erdogan in Istanbul as part of a previously scheduled visit, amid tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over the conflict in Donbass. Kyiv has raised the alarm over a buildup of Russian forces near the border between Ukraine and Russia, and over a rise in violence along the line of contact separating Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Donbass.
The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.
See the winners so far and all the nominees for this year's British Academy Film Awards.
Ukraine's defence minister said on Saturday his country could be provoked by Russian aggravation of the situation in the conflict area of Ukraine's eastern Donbass region. The minister, Andrii Taran, said Russian accusations about the rights of Russian-speakers being violated could be the reason for the resumption of armed aggression against Ukraine. "At the same time, it should be noted that the intensification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is possible only if an appropriate political decision is made at the highest level in the Kremlin," he said in a statement.