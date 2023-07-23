Suitcases with woman’s mutilated remains found along South Florida waterway, cops say

A woman’s mutilated remains were spotted inside of multiple suitcases along a South Florida waterway this weekend. Police on Sunday released more information that could help identify her.

The gruesome discovery was made after someone called 911 to report a suspicious item in the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach around 4 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release later that day. When officers arrived near the 1000 block of Palm Trail, they found a suitcase — with body parts inside.

A short time later, two other suitcases also containing human remains were discovered along the intracoastal near Southeast Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Road.

“At this early stage of the investigation, the remains appear to belong to one unidentified adult female,” Delray Beach police said Friday.

Police said it’s investigating the woman’s death as a homicide.

The victim’s remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office to figure out who she was and how she died.

On Sunday, police said the woman was white or Hispanic, middle aged, with brown hair and approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall. She may have had tattooed eyebrows and was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts.

Anyone with information about the woman’s death is asked to call Det. Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.