Suits, science, and the Seersucker Caucus: How TN lawmakers use style to inspire confidence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “Fashion trends come and go,” Rep. Harold Love Jr. (D-Nashville) said. “Style is never out of fashion.”

As Love puts it, your fashion is your ability to stay current, your style is what makes you, you.

Of course, if you’ve been around long enough, you know Love learned his style from Rep. Harold Love, Sr.

“I grew up in a house where my father was always concerned about his appearance,” Love Jr. said.

Every lawmaker has their own style and their own story and routine. Take Sen. Frank Niceley (R-Strawberry Plains) for example. Though he often makes bigger splashes on X (formerly Twitter) than the Senate, his style makes a statement too.

He takes the stairs to the Senate or his office on the seventh floor every day with an umbrella, trench coat and hat. He likes an umbrella with an end you can hit the ground with and break ice, if it’s slick.

“If you’re going to walk outside in rain, snow, hail, sleet, whatever, you’re probably going to need an overcoat, and you need a hat,” Niceley said. “You need an umbrella if it’s raining.”

Every lawmaker News 2 talked to for this story says style isn’t meant to break the bank but maybe one time.

“Well, if you buy good stuff, you won’t have to buy again,” Niceley said.

In fact, Niceley’s had his Burberry coat for decades.

“Thirty years old, still looks good, still wear it,” he said.

Many of them credit their parents – mostly their mothers – for their sense of style.

“My mother used to always tell me to make sure things matched and leave the house looking like someone,” Rep. Jesse Chism (D-Memphis) said. “If you look like somebody, they might treat you like you’re somebody.”

Sometimes it’s as simple as a mindset of “look good, feel good, play good.”

“When you know you have a bill up in committee, maybe there’s a certain suit you want to wear,” Love Jr. said. “When you know you’re going to be debating a bill on the floor, there may be a certain dress you want to wear if you’re a lady because it empowers you to go in and go and get the job done.”

It may seem hard to believe, but there was a time when the legislature believed both in their work and in each other, even across party lines. Something as simple as what you were wearing could spur a conversation and help lawmakers get to know each other.

“It broke down the barrier of us not knowing each other,” Love Jr. said. “We would exchange cufflinks.”

Tennessee’s General Assembly has many different caucuses and interest groups. One of those is called the Seersucker Caucus, which Love Jr. is a part of.

Each last day of session, the caucus suits up in seersucker suits, jackets or dresses to display unity and fraternity between both each other and the parties.

“It was also to symbolize that, collectively, we did it. See, the thing is, we all have the same goal when we show up,” Love Jr. said. “Lobbyists, legislators, administrators, the executive branch, we’re all supposed to come here together to work on the process of making Tennessee better when we leave.”

Though he admits, with polarization on the rise, the caucus isn’t quite as close as it used to be. Still, there are numerous caucuses between the House and the Senate.

One to keep an eye out for? Senate Minority Leader Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) and House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) have each floated the idea of a Sneaker Caucus.

