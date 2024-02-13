Suits spin-off casts Arrow star in lead role

The Suits spin-off has cast Arrow star Stephen Amell in a lead role.

Amell has confirmed a TVLine report that he will star in Suits: L.A. as Ted Black, a former New York federal prosecutor who moved to Los Angeles to build his own powerful law firm with old friend Stuart Lane.

The role of Stuart Lane has yet to be cast, but Amell's character, Ted Black, has been described as a charismatic manipulator willing to put his needs ahead of anyone in his way.

Amell played superhero Oliver Queen / The Green Arrow for eight seasons in The CW's Arrow and more recently starred as a fledging professional wrestler in the two-season drama Heels.

"I know a thing or two about building a universe," the actor wrote about his Suits casting on Twitter / X.

Here's the official synopsis for Suits: L.A. from NBC: "His firm is at a crisis point, and, in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.

"Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Suits creator Aaron Korsh is writing the pilot for the L.A. spin-off series and will be producing it with Doug Liman, Dave Bartis and Gene Klein from the original show.

The casting of the main role comes amid reports that Suits: L.A. will begin filming in Vancouver, Canada in a few weeks.

There's no telling yet which former Suits stars, if any, will return for the spin-off. The cast did, however, reunite to film a Super Bowl commercial that aired over the weekend.

Original Suits cast member Gabriel Macht has suggested he'd be willing to reprise his role as 'closer' attorney Harvey Specter in the LA-based spin-off.

"I mean, I think it's in a world where some characters could, in fact, come [back]," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Suits has had a major resurgence thanks to Netflix, where it routinely broke its own streaming records and gained a whole new generation of fans. The spin-off show was subsequently announced late last year.

Suits: L.A. does not yet have an air date from NBC.

