Sul Ross receives grant for scholarships from Permian Basin Area Foundation

Jan. 23—Sul Ross State University in Alpine received approval for a grant for $200,000 from the Permian Basin Area Foundation, providing seed funding for the new Presidential Plus Scholarship program for area high school students.

The initial grant will be funded this February, and up to $100,000 will be matched dollar-for-dollar with donations received by the end of September 2025, for a possible total of $400,000, a news release said.

SRSU applied for the grant in October to help fund the Presidential Plus Scholarship — a full ride including tuition, fees, housing and meals. The program will provide support to high performing high school seniors from school districts in Alpine, Buena Vista, Crane, Fort Davis, Fort Stockton, Grandfalls-Royalty, Marathon, Marfa, Monahans-Wickett-Pyote, Pecos-Barstow-Toyah, Presidio, Sanderson, Sierra Blanca, Terlingua, Valentine and Van Horn.

"The Presidential Plus Scholarship program will be the first of its kind at Sul Ross, offering our local students a way to attain their bachelor's degree with the security of their home and families just a few miles down the road," President Carlos Hernandez said in the release. "This $400,000 will provide a full scholarship for 10 to 15 students a year. That's a life-changing impact for a lot of families and futures."

Recipients will be nominated by the district's superintendent or high school principal and must meet the following qualifications:

— Regularly admitted student

— Enrolled in a bachelor's degree program

— Texas resident at the time of admission

— Must have completed the FAFSA and be awarded 100% Pell

— Enrolled in at least 15 hours per semester

— Graduate in the top 25 percent of high school class

The scholarship will be annually renewable based on the following:

— Minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA

— Meet financial aid and related satisfactory academic progress requirements

— Remain enrolled and in good standing

"Permian Basin Area Foundation is pleased to support Sul Ross and Dr. Hernandez' new scholarship endeavor," PBAF President and CEO Guy McCrary said in the release. "We hope the Presidential Plus Scholarship will help attract and retain students to the Sul Ross campus and that the matching dollars will inspire new donors to support the university."

For more information, email the SRSU Office of Financial Aid at [email protected].

