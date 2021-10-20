Sulfur dioxide is a hidden danger of volcanic eruptions
Lava is a huge threat when it comes to an active volcano, but there's another threat that you can't see. If overexposed to it, sulfur dioxide can be deadly.
Thirty days on, the eruption activity at La Palma’s Cumbre Vieja volcano shows no signs of slowing, with video from the morning of October 19 showing a “lava river” and rising ash.By Sunday, October 17, at least 1,956 structures had been destroyed by lava flows covering 811.8 hectares, according to the European Union’s Copernicus satellite program.Disruption to air traffic over the weekend persisted into Monday, the local carrier Binter Canarias said, though La Palma airport was open on Tuesday, latest updates said.Roger P Frey, who resides on La Palma and posts updates to the site idafe.com, recorded this video. Credit: Idafe.Com via Storyful
A beast of a bomb cyclone will take shape just off the coast of the northwestern United States and western Canada later this week, and AccuWeather forecasters say it will rival, in some aspects, the intensity of strong hurricanes from the Atlantic this season. The powerful storm will bring dangerous and damaging impacts up and down the West Coast, but the precipitation it will deliver to parts of California, Oregon and Washington is greatly needed.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources played a fun wildlife game with its Facebook followers.
A British wildlife hospital received a call from a local stonemasonry firm about a long, spotted snake they found in a shipping container from India.
Welcome to fall on the West Coast! No end in sight to the storm parade across British Columbia, with heavy rain to persist through the end of October.
In the Texas Panhandle, a huge family-owned ranch officially hits the real estate market this week. “It is simply a one of one, and possibly the last of the great ones.”
(Bloomberg) -- A river from the sky is about to wash over California and the Pacific Northwest and it could bring some relief from the fire season that has charred millions of acres across the West.
“You know, I just tried to stay alive. I somehow got a hold of his antlers and I just screamed and screamed.”
An area expected to have ice as thick as 16-feet had a hole in it due to extreme wind, causing concern as to if the ice is thinning.
An atmospheric river will move into the Valley this week. ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans is tracking when rainfall will hit Central California.
While areas east of the Rockies have so far seen an autumn dominated by warmth, we expect a major pattern reversal as we look ahead to the end of the fall and the start of the winter season in Canada.
Governor Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency in Los Angeles County late this afternoon, as well as in Orange, Riverside, San Diego, San Bernardino, Ventura, Imperial and San Francisco Counties. That puts the entirety of Southern California under the state’s water conservation order. Those eight counties had been excluded from the original emergency declaration, but […]
After Colorado Governor Jared Polis shared a map of shark attacks last week, many were curious about the landlocked states that reported sole shark attacks.
High elevations received up to a foot of snow in the first major snowstorm of the year; modest amounts of rain fell in the San Francisco and Sacramento areas, but more is expected in the next week.
Real, significant amounts of rainfall are finally on deck for Northern California. This is something the state is going to need to see a lot of - all throughout the fall and winter - to put a dent in the drought. But just this first sequence of rains could do a lot of work towards reducing our fire danger. Wilson Walker reports.
RAIN RETURNS! Stormy weather is on the way to the Bay Area with widespread rain, pockets of downpours and gusty winds in the forecast over the next seven days, says Meteorologist Drew Tuma.
Video released by the USGS from on October 18 but filmed on October 12 showed lava bubbling at the west vent in the Halema'uma'u Crater at the summit of Kīlauea.According to USGS, gas emissions and seismic activity at the summit remain elevated as Hawaii Volcano Observatory (HVO) field crews-equipped with specialized safety gear-monitor the eruption from within the closed area of Hawai's Volcanoes National Park with National Park Service (NPS) permission.The volcano alert level for Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano is currently on 'Watch'.While the lava presents no immediate threat to populated areas, residents who live downwind of Kīlauea continue to be warned of possible exposure to sulfur dioxide and other volcanic gases that can irritate the respiratory system.