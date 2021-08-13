UPDATE: Sullivan coroner under investigation

Aug. 13—Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom and Prosecutor Ann Mischler have released statements about the ongoing investigation of Coroner Tracy Tackett.

About 6:30 Thursday, Cottom said Sullivan County dispatch was notified by a citizen of a concerning video posted on YouTube.

The video contained allegations of a potential criminal act committed by Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett.

Cottom said he reviewed the complaint and forwarded the information to Prosecutor Mischler.

Sheriff Cottom was told the Indiana State Police had received a similar complaint, and that agency would head up the investigation.

As for death investigations in Sullivan County, Sheriff Cottom said they will follow existing protocol in which law enforcement will respond to death scenes and conduct a preliminary investigation.

Indiana statute is clear when the coroner's office should be summoned concerning a death investigation.

If the coroner is required, until further notice Chief Deputy Coroner Randy Beller will handle those callouts.

Sheriff Cottom has also confirmed with the Indiana State Coroner's Board that Sullivan County may call upon surrounding county coroners to assist with death investigations.

Sheriff Cottom made contact with Vigo County Coroner Dr. Janie Myers late Thursday, who has pledged her office's assistance.

Cottom could not speculate as to how long the county will be handling coroner callouts in this manner, saying only, the next few days and weeks will hopefully give a clearer picture on this situation.

Prosecutor Mischler said the Indiana Crimes Against Children unit has been notified. The Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office has no additional information more than what the public has already seen from the YouTube video at this time.

"This case is complicated by the fact that it was not initiated by law enforcement and may involve another state jurisdiction. We need to let the investigation run its course, and my office will proceed accordingly once it is completed," she said.

Original Post 10:44 a.m. Aug. 13, 2021

Indiana State Police at Putnamville have confirmed an investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett on allegations of soliciting a minor for sex.

ISP Sgt. Matt Ames confirmed the investigation, but declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

The internet program Expose Your Local Pedofile has posted a YouTube video about an encounter with Tackett, including screenshots of text messages Tackett sent to a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl. The text messages include a photo Tackett sent of himself.

Tackett reportedly drove to Henderson, Kentucky, to meet the teen. The YouTube video also shows Tackett arriving at a park area along the Ohio River and walking around with a cell phone in his hand. Tackett is wearing a black shirt with a Sullivan County Coroner logo.

A request for comment about Tackett's status as coroner has been submitted to the Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office.

A representative of the Indiana State Coroners Training Board said no comment can be made about Tackett due to the ongoing investigation.

The Tribune-Star's attempts to reach Tackett by phone and by fax were without success.

