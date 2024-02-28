Sullivan County BOE race: Primary will decide District 1 race

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two candidates will compete for the Republican nomination for the District 5 Sullivan County Board of Education seat in the upcoming March 5 primary election.

News Channel 11 spoke with candidates Carrie Carpenter and Angie Stanley. Incumbent board member Mark Ireson is not seeking another term following his election to the county commission last year, so whoever wins the primary will be the sole candidate on the general election ballot.

News Channel 11 asked each candidate what motivated them to run and got their perspective on education issues ranging from transportation to school safety.

Sullivan County BOE race: 3 seek Republican nomination for District 5

Carrie Carpenter

Carrie Carpenter has 15 years of experience in schools and currently works as a librarian at Hawkins County’s Volunteer High School.

“I know the ins and outs of how things work,” Carpenter told News Channel 11. “I have good rapport with teachers and with students and with parents, I am a parent of two Sullivan County children and I feel like I could make a difference.”

Carrie Carpenter

Carpenter said her top priority is maintaining fiscal responsibility in the district and pushing the board to avoid “frivolities.”

“There’s a lot of talk about building a pool at West Ridge for a lot of money,” Carpenter said. “I think that obviously we’ve seen some things that need to be focused on first as far as building maintenance, etc., before diving into a pool.”

Though she’d like to see the district make more use of the buses it has purchased over the last several years, she said more work needs to be done before the district can stop relying on contractors for bus service.

“I’m not totally opposed to looking at another scenario, but right now it doesn’t seem like maybe the plan is in place to do that yet.”

Carpenter said she is a proponent of school choice, but isn’t “thrilled” about the current plan up for debate in Nashville.

“I feel like there are too many facets to it that have not been covered.”

When asked whether school security was a top concern for her, Carpenter said the district responds well to threats.

“I couldn’t be more pleased in the response,” Carpenter said. “I mean, as a parent, I received a call on a Sunday night that something had transpired over the weekend and they were very communicative about it. I think that right now it’s going really well.”

Angie Stanley

Angie Stanley’s campaign for school board comes after two terms on the Sullivan County Commission, a run for county mayor, and a bid to represent Tennessee House District 3.

Stanley told News Channel 11 that her passion for helping others pushed her to run this time around.

Angie Stanley

“Our kids are our future here in Sullivan County and I want to make sure that they have all the resources they need,” Stanley said.

As a product of the county school’s Career and Technical Education program and long-time salon owner, Stanley said CTE would be a top priority if she was elected.

“I have a lot of kids that come in and do the work based learning program,” Stanley said. “They just really enjoy coming in and working with some of my other stylists with the hands on program. I just want to see every child succeed here in Sullivan County not just with a four year college degree.”

Stanley said she was not fully up to date on the bus debate in the county, however, she would be happy to consider the most affordable option for the district.

“I would just have to weigh out the pros and cons,” she told News Channel 11.

Stanley described herself as a supporter of school choice, but she has reservations about the current voucher bills in Tennessee.

“If you’re going to use tax dollars for your school, then you should be held accountable to the same standards as our public school system,” Stanley said.

When asked about school security Stanley, pointed to her record as a Sullivan County commissioner, advocating for more school resource officers in the district.

“I put in a resolution and we worked on it for two years to try to get the funding,” Stanley said. “We got 14 additional SRO officers with no additional tax increase.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.