Sullivan County Commission extends domestic violence coordinator position

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County commissioners extended state grant funding for the county’s domestic violence coordinator position.

The grant is an extension of an existing contract for the established coordinator in fiscal year 2024.

The resolution, which was approved Thursday night, was to accept and appropriate funds from the state for a grant for the position of a domestic violence victim coordinator in general sessions court for fiscal year 2025.

Commissioner John Gardner said this position is important to have in the county.

“Having somebody with you during such a difficult time may make it a lot less stressful, a lot easier to have somebody with you throughout that process that, you know, that you can count on and depend on,” Gardner said.

The domestic violence coordinator assists victims with court and legal matters dealing with their assaults as well.

“That’s the person that takes the victim and walks them through the entire process from start to finish, from the initial contact all the way through court dates and counseling and everything associated with it,” Gardner said.

The grant funding is $65,000 over a year.

