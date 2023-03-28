Sullivan County man charged with vehicular manslaughter in 2022 crash

TOWN OF CRAWFORD - A Sullivan County man has been accused of vehicular manslaughter in connection with the death of a Pine Bush man in a three-vehicle crash last August.

Town of Crawford police said the crash happened on Aug. 19, 2022 at the intersection of Routes 302 and 17K.

According to town police, an investigation conducted with the assistance of the State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit showed that Shawn Dehaan, 33, of Bloomingburg, was driving east on 17K in a 1995 Chevrolet van when he failed to stop for a red light and entered the intersection with 302, striking two other vehicles.

Jeffery Griffin, 39, of Pine Bush, a front seat passenger in one of those vehicles, was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, where he died from his injuries.

The Orange County District Attorney's office presented the findings of the investigation to a grand jury, and Dehaan was indicted for vehicular manslaughter.

On Friday, town of Crawford police arrested Dehaan and charged him with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a felony, and driving while ability is impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.

Dehaan was arraigned and is being held in Orange County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail or $75,000 bond, pending further court action. He is being represented by the Legal Aid Society of Orange County. An attorney with the society could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Sullivan County man arrested for vehicular manslaughter