Sullivan County Man sentenced to 40 years in prison

Feb. 24—A Sullivan County man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison in Sullivan Superior Court.

Billy Ray Grimes, 37, of Merom, in September 2022 was charged by Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and violent felon in possession of a firearm, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

A trial was conducted last week with Rob Roberts of Vigo County serving as special prosecutor. At the conclusion of the three-day trial, the jury found Grimes guilty of all charges.

Due to prior felony convictions, Grimes received the habitual offender enhancement with a total of 40 years being handed down by Judge Hugh R. Hunt

ISP said Trooper Andrew Mattern was the lead investigator.