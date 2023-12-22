Sullivan County Recycling Center receives grant

Dec. 21—The Indiana Department of Environmental Management recently announced the recipients of the agency's Community Recycling Grant Program. IDEM awarded $541,245.00 to 15 applicants, including Sullivan County.

The Sullivan County Recycling Center received $26,861, according to a release.

The grants are available to counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, schools, universities and nonprofit organizations located in Indiana.

This grant funding is intended to create successful, cost-effective programs. Applicants must demonstrate a positive environmental impact within the project service area, an increase in waste diversion as a result of the project and show the sustainability of the project.

Grants are funded through IDEM's Solid Waste Management Fund. Funds come from the solid waste management fee (IC 13-20-22-1). The fee consists of $0.50 per ton charge on solid waste for final disposal at Indiana municipal solid waste landfills and incinerators. None of the funding comes from tax dollars.