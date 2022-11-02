Sullivan County sheriff seeks public's help locating fugitive

Nov. 2—The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a wanted subject.

Jacob Henschen, 27, was last seen in the Shiloh Reservoir area near County Road 750 East and County Road 975 North.

Henschen is wanted on felony warrants from Indiana and Illinois. He faces charges of burglary, violation of a court order, possession of dangerous drugs and resisting arrest.

Henschen fled from local officers on foot earlier in the week, but is believed to still be in the area.

A witness reported he was possibly wearing a camouflage coat and a black backpack

If anyone sees Henschen, they are cautioned not to approach him, but to call 911 immediately.